What did Lul Tim do? Identity explored as rapper's King Von charges reportedly get dropped

American rapper Lul Tim would reportedly not be facing trial for the murder of King Von. While he was on bail since 2021, he was scheduled to face trial for the murder of King Von. However, the charges for the same have now reportedly been dropped. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the prosecutors believe that the rapper’s actions were a result of self-defense.

The incident took place on November 2020 in a Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, when a verbal spat turned into a shooting. Asian Doll, the then-partner of King Von, also reacted to the news of Lul Tim now being free, claiming in a now-deleted tweet:

“Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him, the police did.”

Meanwhile, King Von’s family took to Instagram Live and shared their thoughts on how they were frustrated to learn about Lul Tim being set free of the murder charges. However, while Hot New Hip Hop and several other news outlets have reported the news, official information regarding the news of Lul Tim’s charges being dropped are yet to be made.

The rapper was earlier released from the Fulton County Jail in March 2021 after he posted a $100,000 bond.

Lul Tim is reportedly set to release a new song following the drop of his murder charges

Social media has been flooded with the news of Lul Tim being free of King Von’s murder charges. However, at the moment, neither Lul Tim nor the authorities have confirmed the news. While many were shocked, King Von's family was infuriated as they claimed that the prosecutors should have contacted them after they learned about the alleged information.

Lul Tim, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, was born in September 1998. Born and brought up in Savannah, Georgia, Tim completed his education in Jenkins High School and graduated in 2016. Following this, he started his career in music. During his teens, he actively played football in his high school varsity team.

The rapper rose to fame shortly after he released his song Off The List in 2021. As per Briefly, he has a net worth of $50,000 and is known to have great relations with Quando Rondo. The rapper is now set to release his new single, Left A Stain, but many have been alleging that the song is a diss on his case, as he has reportedly been announced free.

“It took 3 years for them to figure this out?”: Social media users react to the news of the rapper’s charges being dropped

As the news of Timothy's charges being dropped spread on social media, an array of mixed reactions took over many platforms. With X user @NoJumper sharing the news on the platform, many users expressed their frustration that "It took 3 years" for the court to give "justice." However, some users were also not happy with the news and expressed the same in their tweets.

Social media users shared reactions after news of rapper being set free from King Von's death came in. (Image via Twitter)

As of now, the rapper is yet to address the matter regarding his charges being dropped.