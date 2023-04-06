Stacey Abrams' educational history explored as former Georgia gubernatorial candidate joins Howard University faculty 

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic leader of the Georgia House, is all set to join Howard University in Washington, D.C. as the new faculty member. She will now lead research across the university on political issues impacting Black Americans. She will also be working with other faculty members on the same.

In a press release, Howard University also announced that in addition to her other duties, Stacey Abrams will take charge of the Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series, an initiative that will invite a variety of speakers to the historically black university to discuss a broad range of topics.

Abrams also spoke about her engagement with Howard University and said:

"We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University's extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face.”

Howard University @HowardU

Read more

| bit.ly/40JX7X9 We are pleased to welcome @StaceyAbrams, Esq. to Howard University as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics!Read more We are pleased to welcome @StaceyAbrams, Esq. to Howard University as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics! Read more 👇📰| bit.ly/40JX7X9 https://t.co/cbVepVbmTS

Approximately five years ago, Stacey Abrams gained national attention for being the first Black woman to attain a major political party nomination for the governorship in the United States.

Abrams is an alumna of Spelman College, the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and Yale Law School.

From Spelman College to Yale Law: More about Stacey Abrams' trailblazing educational journey

Stacey Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007-2017, was also the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2018 and 2022. She has now added another feather to her cap as she has been appointed at Howard University.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Spelman College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies encompassing political science, economics, and sociology. She furthered her education by obtaining a master's degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Yale University.

Furthermore, she is well known for Fight Fair, launched in 2018 after Stacey witnessed the mismanaged 2018 elections. At the time, she started the movement to ensure that every citizen has a right to participate and voice in the elections.

She has also founded a number of organizations that focus on voting rights. Many of her organizations also train young people of color. She has also been an advocate for hiring young people of color.

Stacey Abrams has written several books, including Lead from the Outside, Our Time is Now, and While Justice Sleeps. Additionally, she has authored eight romantic suspense novels, published under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

“Stacey Abrams is a respected voice in American politics”: More details explored as Howard University welcomes new faculty member

Stacey Abrams, 49, is set to join the prestigious university in September as she signs a multi-year contract with the college. Speaking about how Stacey’s employment will affect the University, Howard’s provost and chief academic officer, Dr. Anthony K. Wutoh, said:

“Stacey Abrams is a respected voice in American politics, known for her advocacy for voting rights, criminal justice reform, environmental justice, and economic empowerment for marginalized communities. She continues to be an influential figure in the Democratic Party and a role model for young women and people of color who aspire to enter the policy arena."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Stacey Abrams has been appointed as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University Stacey Abrams has been appointed as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University https://t.co/OPrHtNrosZ

In its press release, the college also mentioned how the selection of Abrams as Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics will not only pay homage to Walters' legacy but also extend it to the students and wider community of Howard University.

Stacey joining Howard University is not just a moment of pride for her. The hiring is also a landmark for the university as this recruitment of Abrams is one of the most recent prominent additions to their faculty in the past few years.

Poll : 0 votes