Chris Paul and Michelle Obama come together to spread awareness on National Black Voter Day, talk about black community's voting rights being under threat

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul continues to use his platform to encourage people to vote. On this occasion, he has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to spread awareness on the subject.

In a BET-sponsored When We All Vote video, CP3 and Michelle sought to educate black voters on the importance of voting. The video was put together to celebrate 2022 National Black Voter Day.

Paul and Michelle acknowledged the increased number of eligible voters, but called for more people to step up. They also stressed the need for everyone to confirm their registration status.

"Today is all about recognizing the power of our voices and the responsibility we have to use them," Paul said. "We're seeing polling places close down, early voting hours being cut, folks being purged from the voting rolls. Who would have thought that in 2022 our right to vote would still be under threat?

"Luckily we still have the chance to show up and show that the power still lies in our hands."

Michelle Obama echoed a similar sentiment.

"It's great news that more Black Americans were eligible to vote in the last presidential election than ever before. But at the same time, eligibility doesn't mean those ballots will actually be cast, especially when in some places it's getting harder and harder to vote."

Several players in the past have worked to educate people on the need to register to vote. With support from the NBA, several campaigns have been implemented to promote voter education.

In 2020, Paul made a video discussing the importance of voting. He stressed the need for people to know the candidates and why they should maintain a positive attitude towards voting.

Chris Paul is still looking for his first NBA title

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton

Despite being in the league for 17 years, Paul is yet to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy aloft. The "Point God" has been a part of several contenders but has failed to get over the hump.

Chris Paul came closest to winning the title with the Suns in 2021. He made his first NBA Finals appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for him, the Suns blew a 2-0 lead to lose the series in six games.

Last season, the Suns blew another 2-0 series lead, this time against the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals. It is worth noting that they were the favorites to win the title after registering an impressive 64-18 record in the regular season.

The Suns will be looking to bounce back next season. They have maintained their core, including Deandre Ayton, whose future with the team was unclear at the start of the offseason.

Chris Paul also signed a $120 million contract extension with the Suns in 2021. The 37-year-old is expected to remain with the team until 2025, in a bid to help them win a title.

