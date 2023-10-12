Chaos ensued at the BWI (Baltimore/Washington International) Airport on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, after a bomb threat forced authorities to shut down the premises temporarily. As per CNN, officials were alerted when an individual parked their car outside the airport and threatened them by claiming that he had a bomb inside the vehicle. The individual was later arrested and taken into custody.

The arrival of the bomb squad and several other officials at the scene temporarily halted all operations. Ultimately, the car was cleared after an hour of thorough investigation and checking.

Furthermore, authorities claimed that since the incident took place in the busy hours of the afternoon, the flights, traffic on the roads, and even the security checkpoints were impacted.

Officials arrested one after a phone call reporting a bomb outside the airport panicked the staff and passengers. (Image via Twitter)

The BWI Airport, which was shut down due to the bomb threat, later released a statement, saying:

“UPDATE: Law enforcement has cleared the vehicle in question. Please be advised roadway operations will slowly return to normal. For now, the Upper-Level roadway is open for both passenger dropoff/pickup. Southwest Airlines passengers are allowed to retrieve their bags from Bag Belts #1-5. Passengers will not be allowed to exit to the Lower Level. All passengers and visitors need to go to the Upper Level to exit the airport."

More details revealed as the hoax bomb threat at the BWI Airport left passengers panicking

Following the incident at the BWI Airport, authorities claimed that it became very tough to manage airport operations, traffic and the checking of vehicles. The hoax bomb threat also reportedly caused traffic to the airport to come to a standstill, and all operations and flights were halted due to the “emergency situation.”

The fake threat also prompted officials to close two of the security checkpoints and those traveling towards the BWI Airport to access the garage to come towards the main terminal.

However, operations resumed around 4:30 pm after the airport and the area around was cleared.

Reporting on the same, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police stated:

“The airport terminal road is reopening to traffic on the upper level. There is no threat to public safety. Maryland Transportation Authority Police have taken an individual into custody. Based on statements made by the individual, officers took precautionary measures."

At the time of writing, there were no explanations about the intentions of the person who made the fake threat. However, authorities are currently investigating the matter.