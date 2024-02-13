Why was Captain William Harkin fired? Destroyer Squadron Commodore relieved of duties

The Navy issued a statement on Saturday, February 10, 2024, stating that Captain William Harkin was relieved of his duties. Stripes reported that, as per the Navy, Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 12, has removed Harkin from his position due to a “loss of confidence.”

Furthermore, the Navy has stated that the commander feels that William does not have the “ability to perform his duties.” At the same time, Captain James Von St. Paul has been appointed to replace Harkin and assume command of Destroyer Squadron 2.

For the time being, William Harkin has been reassigned to the staff of commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

William Harkins becomes the third officer to be removed from his duties this year: More details revealed

As the Captain was fired from his position, the Maritime Executive stated that Harkin was relieved from his duties because of alleged “unprofessional comments.” However, this information has not been officially confirmed or stated by the Navy in their report regarding Harkin's dismissal.

Instead, the circular on the website of the Navy states:

“Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership and the Navy holds them accountable.”

Additionally, following Harkin's removal from his duties, the Navy reassured that the change in leadership positions would not affect the squadron’s mission, as other plans would remain as they were previously scheduled.

Harkin's removal raises eyebrows as the officer gets fired from his position in the Navy. (Image via X)

The dismissal of Captain Harkin marks the third such instance this year. While the first one was also relieved due to a “loss of confidence in their ability,” the second officer was removed after a DUI arrest. Additionally, the Navy has relieved 16 other commanding officers from their roles in previous years, prompting scrutiny and concern across the country.

The Navy's frequent justification of dismissals citing “loss of confidence” has led to increased scrutiny and questioning regarding the circumstances surrounding William Harkin's firing. This has sparked outrage on social media, as many are now questioning the Navy, with many demanding transparency in Harkin's dismissal. However, neither the commanding officer nor Harkin have reacted to the situation.

Before being a Captain in DESRON 2, William Harkin was the head of the Weapons Branch

Despite the Navy's decision to relieve William Harkin and reassign him to another post, it's important to note that he has a history of being in service, as he was previously the commanding officer for the Afloat Training Group Norfolk. Additionally, he also served as the head of the Weapons Branch and commanded the destroyer USS Bulkeley.

William has also commanded three different Cyclone-class patrol boats, which were the Navy’s smallest commissioned surface combatants. Harkin was a resident of New York who had graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999. Since then, he has been serving in the Navy and has held many commanding roles.

Apart from heading many divisions, he had been on the USS Bulkeley (DDG-84), USS Sirocco (PC-6), and USS Hurricane (PC-3), among others.

