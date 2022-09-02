WATCH: NYC resident Vesly Beato recalls getting randomly attacked in subway in viral video

An NYC resident, Vesly Beato, claimed that she was slapped on a Manhattan train last week. The terrifying experience made her realize that she hated New York.

Vesly Beato recently posted a Tik-Tok video describing her feelings and said:

"F**k New York!"

Based on sources and police reports, Vesly Beato was travelling home to Inwood on the uptown 1 train with her 15-year-old cousin. She received a solid slap to the face as the subway arrived at the West 66th Street station by Lincoln Center before the offender fled.

She also said:

“This man slaps the sh*t out of me and runs off the damn train. Mind you, we didn’t make eye contact, not once. He couldn’t see my face because I had a mask and glasses...he could not see me. I was looking down.”

She further stated:

“I remember hearing the slap, looking up, seeing everybody looking at me and my cousin crying and being confused as to what the f**k is going on. I didn’t even feel the slap. That’s how in shock I was. And all I remember was people saying, ‘She’s bleeding.'"

Reportedly, Beato was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for the injuries she sustained on the subway, as seen in the video. She said:

I’m just glad that this is all [the attacker] left on my face. Because you hear so many stories about people getting shot, people getting killed.”

Vesly Beato's thoughts about New York city changed after the assault on her

According to sources, Vesly Beato is allegedly having second thoughts about staying in New York after she was struck by an unknown man. She claimed that she was thinking of relocating to Florida.

She said:

“I’m now seeing moving to different states as a possibility. I’ve been considering Florida. I recently visited Florida and it was amazing. The way of living is extremely different.”

Reportedly, she also promised not to continue using the subway system following the assault. She added,

“I don’t feel that comfortable in New York anymore. It’s not the same…New York is not what it used to be.”

Additionally, her video has crossed 1.9 million views in which because of the phrase "F**k New York" she used. However, she clarified, saying

When I said ‘f–k New York’ it was out of shock at what happened. It came from a sense of disappointment and it came from being hurt. This is where I’m from, this is where I’m comfortable.”

Based on reports, a large number of New Yorkers were affected by the video. The clip saw more than 8,000 comments, many of which were made by women. In these comments, they described how they, too, had experienced being shoved, cut, punched, and attacked. There have been 1,488 reported transit offences so far this year. At this time last year, 998 reports had been filed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes