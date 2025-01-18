Why was Corey Pritchett arrested? Charges explored as YouTuber is jailed post Qatar return

Houston influencer Corey Pritchett was arrested on January 16, 2025, and booked into Harris County Jail. He faces two charges of aggravated kidnapping after allegedly threatening to assault and kill two women, then fleeing to Qatar, as reported by Houston Public Media.

Corey has a bail bond of $200,000. The situation began on January 4, 2025, when reports, including from Click2Houston, accused him of kidnapping and threatening women in Houston before he fled the country.

Houston Public Media also mentioned that the alleged incident took place on November 22, 2024. The women then filed a complaint against the influencer claiming that they now feared for their lives due to the assault by Corey.

For the unversed, Corey Pritchett AKA CoreySSG is a YouTuber and social media personality, who often uploads family vlogs and more on his channels. Having a follower count of more than 1 million subscribers, Corey’s content is much loved by the masses, as each of his videos receives thousands of likes and comments.

Corey Pritchett informed his followers that he is shifting to Dubai to start a new life: More details about the case explored

As the incident took place on November 22, 2024, the women filed a complaint against Corey and alleged that the influencer drove them down to a remote area of Houston. The women claimed that they initially met Corey in a gym and he asked the two women if they wanted a ride home.

The women mentioned in their complaint, that during the ride, they noticed a sudden shift in Corey’s behavior, as he started driving in the opposite direction of their home. They also claimed that the influencer drove rashly, and he allegedly pointed a gun at one of the women when she started to text someone.

As per the court documents, the women were asked to get out of the car after they passed a restaurant in Sealy. Furthermore, soon after the complaint was filed, Corey informed his followers that he wished to start a new life, for which, he has decided to move to Dubai.

Houston Public Media also reported that the FBI confirmed that Pritchett was found in Doha Aiport in Qatar. The authorities also confirmed that Corey had a one-way ticket to the destination, which clarified his plans of not returning to the country. While it is not clear what brought Corey Pritchett back to the country, however, his arrest took place as soon as he landed back.

While several social media users have been left shocked after Corey Pritchett’s arrest, it is not yet known if the influencer has been released from jail, as neither his legal team nor his family have spoken up on the fiasco. However, Corey is now scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

