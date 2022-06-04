Why was Doc Antle arrested? Tiger King star nabbed by FBI in South Carolina

Doc Antle was recently arrested in South Carolina by the FBI on June 3 at 3:30 p.m. He was jailed at a North Myrtle Beach detention center at 5:40 p.m. The charges were not revealed at the time.

Antle is primarily known for his appearance as a rival to Joe Exotic in the famous Netflix docuseries Tiger King. He has been charged with multiple felonies and abusing exotic animals in the last few years, and activists expressed their satisfaction following his latest arrest. While speaking to a news outlet, they said,

“We applaud the Dept. of Justice and FBI for arresting Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle, a longtime scoundrel engaged in the egregious and inhumane trade of dangerous big cats. Irresponsible breeding, inhumane living conditions, and public exploitation is a serious problem in the U.S., and caging these wild animals also presents a threat to human health and safety.”

Doc Antle’s arrest and charges explained

Doc Antle was arrested on Friday, and it is unclear why he was arrested. However, the latest updates from federal law enforcement sources say that the charges are related to money laundering and that he will be in court next week.

He was indicted back in October 2020 by a grand jury in Frederick County, Virginia, following a lengthy investigation by the Animal Law Unit of the Virginia Attorney General. The charges included felony of wildlife trafficking alongside misdemeanor, animal cruelty, and violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Doc Antle was arrested on charges of money laundering (Image via docantle/Instagram)

Prosecutors stated that Antle caused lions to be treated in a cruel, brutal, and inhumane way, resulting in torture.

Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari was raided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Horry County Police Department in December 2019. Doc told the media that this was for DNA testing lions for a multi-state investigation.

He was reported as being investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Justice in 2020 for the illegal sale of big cats, including tigers.

In brief, about Doc Antle

Doc Antle initially practiced as a magician and opened a private zoo in Buckingham County, Virginia. Opened in 1983, the zoo held a total of 100 animals like lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, and elephants.

The 62-year-old is the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the Myrtle Beach Safari, a tour operating throughout the facility. He is also a self-described conservationist and the executive director of the Rare Species Fund, a non-profit organization that appears to fund wildlife conservation.

Antle has worked as an animal expert on films like Dr. Dolittle and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He also appeared on late-night talk shows and provided animals for movies like The Jungle Book, Mighty Joe Young, The War, and others.

