Who is Luis Lorenzo? Spanish actor and wife arrested for allegedly poisoning aunt to gain inheritance

Actor Luis Lorenzo and his partner, Arancha, were recently arrested on May 27 at a location near Madrid in Rivas Vaciamadrid for reportedly murdering the latter's aunt, Isabel.

According to the police report, the duo invited Isabel to stay with them and used heavy metals to poison her. They also prevented her from contacting other family members. However, when she did not return home, her nephew Jose called the cops.

The police went to Lorenzo's house after he confirmed that she was living with them, although he did not let them see her and they couldn't do it without a warrant. Isabel died in June 2021 due to natural causes of dementia. Meanwhile, Arancha's brother had his doubts and requested an autopsy which revealed that she was poisoned.

The autopsy report stated that there were heavy metals in her system. The police also found that an amount of €30,000 was withdrawn from her bank account during the time she was staying with Luis. Her will was changed at the same time to make Arancha the sole heir.

The latest reports state that Luis and Arancha have been released on the condition that they must report to the court weekly. Their passports have been seized so that they cannot leave the country. Meanwhile, residents in their area stated that they used to hear screams coming from the apartment.

The judge looking over the case has restricted access to the estate's funds until the investigation is over. He has asked the authorities to search Lorenzo's house and find evidence of poison use.

Everything known about Luis Lorenzo

Born on July 24, 1960, Luis Lorenzo is a well-known actor and television presenter. He made his debut with Rafaella Carra in the entertainment program Hello Rafaella! that was broadcast on Spanish Television between 1992 and 1994.

Luis Lorenzo is famous for his appearances on television (Image via Maradel9137/Twitter)

He appeared in the 1993 series For Elisa on La 1 which focused on the lives of young advertisers. The 16-episode fiction series also starred Assumpta Serna, Xabier Elorriaga, Fernando Velvarde, Oscar Ladoire, Virginia Mataix, and Juan Luis Galiardo.

He then starred in the series La familia Mata. Following the end of Hello Rafaella!, he accompanied Barbara Rey between 1995 and 1996 and appeared on two seasons of This is a Show. The musical and variety program was presented by Joaquin Prat and Laura Valenzuela.

Lorenzo hosted a quiz show, Final Decision, in March 2002. Although they tried to take over Antena 3's Patricia Diary, the show was later canceled due to its poor results. It was a Spanish adaptation of the North American format of Russian roulette.

Luis Lorenzo changed his focus to acting and became one of the most popular faces among the Spanish audience. He has been a part of successful TV shows like When Leaving Class, El Secreto, The Commissioner, The Kill Family, I am Bea, Eve's fishbowl, Homicides, The one that is coming, and others.

He participated in The Jungle of the Famous and Survivors at the age of 38. He shared that adventure with Canales Rivera, Jose Manuel Soto, Mustache Arrocet, and others.

Further details about his family and educational background are yet to be revealed. He recently came into the limelight after being arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife's aunt Isabel.

