Who is Parker McKay? 'The Voice' singer lost her mom to dementia right before audition

Parker McKay's soothing yet stylish rendition of Slow Hands earned her the final spot on Kelly Clarkson's team on The Voice. It was quite a feat given the singer-superstar didn't turn her chair until mid-performance.

The blind auditions came to an end with some scintillating performances as Tuesday night was all about last chances and final calls. Parker McKay made the most of it with her charming personality and crushing backstory.

Who is Parker McKay on 'The Voice'?

The 29-year-old Nashville singer is an inspiration. Despite facing challenges and heartbreak, she was able to walk up to the stage and deliver a performance to remember.

For Parker McKay, life has been all about music. She has known and loved the art form since she was a child. But that's not the only thing that holds her attention. Anyone who knows the budding singer knows that she loves her mother dearly and will continue to do so.

On The Voice, Parker McKay shared her story and how the woman she loved so dearly passed away right before she left for her auditions. Her mother was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago. Sadly, her condition worsened quicker than what most expected.

In a crushing Instagram note, McKay described the events from the day her mother passed away and how her life changed from there on out.

Parker McKay wrote:

"A year ago today, I was waiting in line to get an oil change right down the street from where I lived with no idea what was about to happen. That morning, I still thought it was possible to get the mom that I knew and loved back and was not yet aware that the reason she had changed so drastically was that she had a terminal illness that would cause her to decline even further and eventually take her life in 9 months."

In her post, the singer continued about how, despite being "off the grid," she was able to keep herself busy and "bask in the glory of life and love."

After three weeks of intense auditions, the coaches - Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande - were able to seal their 12-singer teams. This means it's time for the epic song battles, a marquee segment on the NBC show.

