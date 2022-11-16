"Why did he feel compelled to do that?": Texas man dancing on 18 wheeler video leaves internet baffled

A man who was dancing on top of an 18 wheeler truck that was barrelling down a Texas highway died after being knocked off by a bridge. The 25-year-old man was "possibly recording himself", according to the police.

The man seen dancing and recording himself atop the 18 wheeler (image via Facebook/Grizzy's Hood News)

The man fell off the bridge and onto the US-59 Eastex freeway after the trailer passed beneath it. According to reports, the 18-wheeler driver was unaware of the man atop his moving truck.

After the news broke, netizens were left baffled, wondering what motivated the man to perform this fatal stunt. @SparklingWhit14 expressed their bafflement by responding to a Fox News Tweet post on the matter and asked:

"And why did he feel compelled to do that?"

Netizens shocked by a man dancing on an 18 wheeler

A man who has yet to be identified died after dancing on top of an 18 wheeler driving down a Texas freeway in Houston. Unbeknownst to the driver, he was struck and fell onto the freeway as the truck was passing under a bridge.

The incident perplexed netizens, and some wondered why it occurred at all. Netizens commented on how the need for attention on social media has led to people going to unhealthy lengths to achieve fame. While some criticize the man for his "crazy" actions, others believe that the accident was caused by "natural selection."

Aaron Thomas @WRALAaron



It’s sad.



A 25-year-old man who appears to have been recording himself dancing atop an 18-wheeler slammed into a bridge and died later.



news.yahoo.com/dancing-man-to… The lengths people go to stunt for social media, only to tragically lose their lives.It’s sad.A 25-year-old man who appears to have been recording himself dancing atop an 18-wheeler slammed into a bridge and died later. The lengths people go to stunt for social media, only to tragically lose their lives. It’s sad. A 25-year-old man who appears to have been recording himself dancing atop an 18-wheeler slammed into a bridge and died later. news.yahoo.com/dancing-man-to…

D Brown @BrownDe75664664 @FoxNews Oh great…now truckers will have to post signs about not dancing on their trailers. More expenses pasted on to the consumer. @FoxNews Oh great…now truckers will have to post signs about not dancing on their trailers. More expenses pasted on to the consumer.

Ruben Navarro @rnavarro2003



This has happened before?!? @FoxNews From the article: "We haven’t had a case like this in quite some time," Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said.This has happened before?!? @FoxNews From the article: "We haven’t had a case like this in quite some time," Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said.This has happened before?!?

Mike Silkwood @MiSilkwood @FoxNews You mean that's dangerous? Wonder if he's the one who started the fire challenge years ago? Awkward trying to explain this to his kids. @FoxNews You mean that's dangerous? Wonder if he's the one who started the fire challenge years ago? Awkward trying to explain this to his kids.

Jennie @Michahkash @DailyMail All this crazy stuff people do now for "likes" or attention is so very sad... @DailyMail All this crazy stuff people do now for "likes" or attention is so very sad...

More details on the incident

A man was seen dancing on top of an 18 wheeler truck on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He was hit and killed on the spot, much to the horror of several commuters on their way to work.

The Taum street bridge under which the 18 wheeler was driving (image via Google Maps)

Videos of the man dancing have surfaced online, but they were cut short before he was struck. Crystal Davis, who was four cars behind, took to Facebook to describe what she saw. She wrote that she was shell-shocked when she saw the body. Davis even wrote about those around her who felt the same way. The post said:

"I saw the contorted body and broken neck and arm. It was horrible way to begin a day, And I took the time to describe the imagery because, it was traumatic for myself and everyone actually there. EVERYONE had the look of, why? Why did this have to happen."

According to the Houston Police Department, the truck was moving under the Tuan Street Bridge, located across the US-59 Eastex Freeway when the incident happened. According to reports, the man avoided one overpass but was unable to avoid the other. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

