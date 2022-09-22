WATCH: Video shows semi-truck bursting into flames leaving driver dead in Texas

On September 20, a man died in an accident after his semi-truck flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Allen, Texas.

Chron reported that the crash was caused by a collision between the truck and another vehicle on the I-75 at Stacy Road. In dashcam footage of the incident, the truck can be seen toppling over the edge of the bridge before it explodes on the street.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

NBC reported that the truck driver died at the scene. Gomez was a United States Postal Service Worker who was transporting mail and packages. As per ABC 8 Dallas, the driver has been identified as Gustavo Gomez.

In an interview with KHOU, bystanders reported that although civilians did try to help the truck driver, they decided not to get too close to the scene because of the flames.

After the crash, authorities cordoned off sections of the highway surrounding the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. The case remains under investigation.

City of Allen @CityofAllenTX From @Allen_Police : Major Crash on US 75 at Stacy Road. Expect delays in all directions for the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Seek alternate routes. The east service road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd will be shut down. From @Allen_Police: Major Crash on US 75 at Stacy Road. Expect delays in all directions for the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Seek alternate routes. The east service road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd will be shut down.

Car accidents in Texas

As per the World Population Review, the state of Texas has the highest number of fatal car crashes, having seen 3305 this year.

According to PSTrial Law, Dallas and its surrounding areas are responsible for many of the car accidents in the state. Last year alone, Dallas saw 228 deaths in car accidents, making it the deadliest city in the state for drivers. This is despite the fact that it is smaller than cities such as Houston and San Antonio.

According to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Texas is also home to America's deadliest highway, the Interstate 45. Over a 4-year time span ranging from 2016 to 2019, the highway saw a total of 92 deaths.

As per Rice University, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that medical requirements and treatments related to car accidents cost Texas approximately $5 million a year.

karmicjustice @karmicjustice_ @davenewworld_2 Texas has the highest fatality rate with truck driving accidents than any other state. It has to do with their lack of regulation on driving restrictions for truck drivers and lack of requirements for training. @davenewworld_2 Texas has the highest fatality rate with truck driving accidents than any other state. It has to do with their lack of regulation on driving restrictions for truck drivers and lack of requirements for training.

Laura Ryan, the state's Transport Commissioner, said that the remarkably high number of car crashes in the state could be attributed to several reasons, some of which may be as simple as wearing a seat belt.

Ryan said:

“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions. For instance, in 2021, a total of 1,522 people were killed because of speed, and a total of 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt. These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives.”

According to the Houstonian, 30% of the reported car crashes in the state are caused by speeding. A whopping 79% are linked to drunk driving, leading to more than 2500 car crashes a year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far