"Why do you force yourself on someone": YouTuber KwakTube hit with criticism for allegedly dragging Ahn Bo-hyun to a Japanese maid café

Actor Ahn Bo-hyun recently made a cameo appearance on YouTuber friend KwakTube's channel when they were both visiting Japan. There has been attention to a brief episode in the first video where KwakTube tried to force Ahn Bo-hyun to go with him to Maidreamin, the maid café. Released on YouTube on January 17, 2024, the video is titled Going to Japan with a Korean Wave star - Japan (1).

Netizens have differing opinions on the video as expressed on the South Korean online forum Theqoo. Since they are his followers, the comments made directly on KwakTube's YouTube channel are primarily supportive and humorous. However, several netizens pointed out Bo-hyun's desire to leave the maid café due to embarrassment and expressed disdain towards Kwaktube for forcing him.

Netizens reacting to KwakTube's video from Japan. (Image via Theqoo)

Netizens furious to see Ahn Bo-hyun being forced by KwakTube and writes, "What kind of crazy person is trying to take someone like that?"

For the unversed, in a maid café, patrons are treated like lords or mistresses by waiters dressed in maid costumes. The maids could address patrons as "masters" and offer adorable food and beverages featuring hearts and cheerful faces. Some people compare going to a maid café to role-playing or costume-playing, in which one imagines themselves in the position of a master and slave. This concept is not illegal in Japan, however, it is also not seen in the best light.

In the YouTube video titled Going to Japan with a Korean Wave star - Japan (1), Ahn Bo-hyun repeatedly refused to enter the maid café, indicating that he was very uncomfortable. In addition, the popular South Korean actor suggested that he would get KwakTube Starbucks coffee if they left the place immediately since Ahn Bo-hyun was extremely uncomfortable.

KwakTube persisted despite this and wouldn't even accept the My Name actor's offer to get him coffee somewhere else. After their conversation, the video switches to the outdoors, so it's uncertain if the two had table service inside the café.

It is important to note, that this video was filmed somewhere in 2023 in Japan during Autumn, judging by their attires, hence, it would be unwise to speculate the actor's recommendation for Starbucks amidst the ongoing global boycott of the brand due to the Palestine humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, the YouTube vlog has KwakTube travelling to Fukuoka, Japan alongside Ahn Bo-hyun, whom he met through Busan Village Guy. The South Korean actor then stated that he was having trouble filming and that he hadn't carried out any sort of strength workout in the last four months before boarding her aircraft.

When KwakTube inquired about whether the South Korean actor would need to bulk up his body for his next film. Ahn Bo-hyun clarified that his next part must have a chaebol vibe to it. Given that the actor recently had his drama Flex X Cop aired on Disney Plus on January 26, 2024, one may assume that he was referring to his K-drama in the clip. In Flex X Cop, Ahn Bo-hyun can be seen as an immature chaebol with a ripped physique who becomes a police detective.

Meanwhile, KwakTube's behavior and intention toward the My Name actor have been questioned and called out by netizens. On the South Korean platform Theqoo, people commented questioning KwakTube's intentions of dragging his friend to a maid café while several others commented that it is understandable why the actor was so utterly uncomfortable in that situation and didn't want to go.

Maidreamin, one of the largest chains of maid café restaurants in Japan, is owned by Neodelight International, Inc. Over 500 maids work for the restaurant chain at its 18 sites in Thailand and Japan.