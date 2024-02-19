Why is Free Liam Nissan trending on Twitter? Memes erupt as users call out Elon Musk with mass hashtag movement

The X account “Liam Nissan '' (@theliamnissan), which posts mostly comedic commentary, including criticisms of owner Elon Musk, was allegedly suspended on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The reported suspension has sparked outrage online, with scores of netizens demanding the account be restored. Users also called out Musk over the deletion, as he is historically known to suspend the accounts of people who are critical of the Twitter owner or his supporters.

As people began criticizing Musk over the recent suspension, the hashtag Free Liam Nissan gained traction online, leading it to trend on Twitter.

Netizens react to Liam Nissan's suspension from X

The recent alleged suspension of X account Liam Nissan (@theliamnissan) has triggered a mass hashtag movement on the platform, with netizens calling out Elon Musk over the same.

The suspension comes on the heels of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) being derided last week, after engaging in an online feud with the X account “Liam Nissan” that he presumed was the actor Liam Neeson’s account.

Last Week, Abbott called out the actor after the parody account posted criticism of Republicans for wanting to build a border wall. According to Herald signal, in response to the post, Abbott, in a since-deleted reply, where he appeared to think the account belonged to Taken actor Liam Neeson, wrote:

“Another Hollywood Actor thinking they know what’s best for Texas. Listen here Liam, make like an actor, and learn your role, and leave dealing with the border to me.”

Shortly after, the parody account posted the response online and Abbott was subsequently dragged on X.

Now, the account's alleged suspension on X has led to a mass hashtag movement demanding the restoration of the account to trend online.

In response, netizens called out Musk’s hypocrisy as the Tesla founder just last year reaffirmed his commitment to fostering “free speech” on the platform and threatened his employees with dismissal if they failed to adhere to the policy and censored accounts. At the time, Musk wrote on X:

“At the risk of stating the obvious, I don’t know what’s going on with every part of this platform all the time, but our policy worldwide is to fight for maximum freedom of speech under the law. Anyone working for X Corp who does not operate according to this principle will be invited to further their career at any one of the other social media companies who sell their soul for a buck.”

This is not the first time X has earned criticism for allegedly suspending accounts without a valid reason. Last month, the platform reportedly temporarily suspended the accounts of multiple prominent journalists, liberal commentators and comedians, including the account of “Liam Nissan."

The accounts, which were often critical of Musk, were allegedly suspended without a reason and just said they violated X rules. According to One Republic, The X rules prohibit violent or hateful speech, child exploitation, and dissemination of private and fake information.

Most of the accounts belonged to journalists, including Ken Klippenstein, who according to the New Republic, once published an article on the errors with Tesla’s self-driving feature.