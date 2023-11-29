Why was Haines City teacher arrested? Charges against Kevin Rodriquez-Febus explored amid inappropriate behavior accusation

Haines City Police confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, a teacher after he was accused of behaving inappropriately with a student. Kevin reportedly told authorities that he wanted to be in a relationship with the student since he was in love with her.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Readers' discretion is advised.

The student, whose identity hasn't been revealed, claimed that they have been dating since the beginning of the year. Police revealed that it was a witness who first reported the incident, which then prompted an investigation into the matter. Apart from the identity, police have also not revealed the age of the student. Authorities are currently investigating the matter.

A teacher from Haines City has been arrested for allegedly establishing an inappropriate relationship with a student earlier this year

Haines City police took a teacher into custody on Tuesday, for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a student, whose identity and age haven't been revealed. The teacher, identified as Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, claimed that he was in "love" with the student, and wanted a proper relationship with her. The Daily Ridge reported that an unidentified tipster reported the alleged relationship between the teacher and the student.

The victim further claimed that the teacher had first contacted her on a gaming platform through Xbox. She also told the investigating officers that they had met in several places all over the state on dates. Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said,

"We are thankful to the witness who spoke up on behalf of the victim, as this inappropriate relationship would have likely continued."

Goreck further said,

"Based on the initial contact between the victim and the suspect taking place online, I would encourage parents to always be mindful of who their children are communicating with and the nature of their conversations."

The case is currently an ongoing investigation, as confirmed by authorities.

The suspected teacher has been charged in connection to the allegations

Polk County School Board Superintendent Fred Heid, issued a statement after the Haines City teacher was taken into custody. In the statement, Heid said,

"We trust them with our children, and anyone who takes advantage of such positions of authority has no place within our schools."

Heid added,

"We are moving forward with ending this person’s employment with Polk County Public Schools, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation."

It has further been confirmed that the suspected teacher currently has been charged with offenses against students by an authority figure. Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them, in case they have any information about the allegations or other possible victims. Police have also stated that tipsters can stay anonymous if they want to while revealing important information related to the case.

The incident surfaced on the internet, a few days after a South Carolina teacher was taken into custody, for allegedly having inappropriate relations with a student. The teacher, Reagan Anderson, was slapped with s*x crime charges as well.