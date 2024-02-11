Why has Katie Puris sued TikTok? Former top executive's allegations about company requirements explored

TikTok Inc.'s former head of global marketing has claimed that she was allegedly sacked from the company because she did not display "the docility and meekness specifically required of female employees."

Katie Riccio Puris, who was fired last year as TikTok's head of global brand, filed a discrimination lawsuit against the ByteDance-owned social media platform in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, February 8.

As per sources like the NY Post, Puris stated that she was "extraordinarily successful" at the organization. She was even later promoted to oversee the worldwide business marketing team within two months.

However, she claimed that after she started attending biweekly meetings with Zhang, the former CEO of ByteDance, she was "subjected to disparate treatment".

According to the same sources, Puris also claimed that she was unlawfully fired in September 2022, months after reporting a case of s*xual harassment and voicing concerns about age and handicap discrimination.

Katie Puris is currently suing TikTok for its toxic work culture

Katie Puris had multiple allegations against TikTok (Image via Pexels)

Puris, a Long Island resident, said that the company singled out her for criticism while sparing her male colleagues and that it failed to appropriately resolve a s*xual harassment charge. As per Billboard, her alleged complaint claimed:

“At every step, Ms. Puris reported the discriminatory treatment and s*xual harassment she faced — to her managers, Human Resources and Employee Relations — and the Company, taking its directives from the office in China, failed to take any corrective action."

The lawsuit comes only months after the former African-American employee accused ByteDance of racism and retribution.

She further claimed that the business fired her for speaking out against discrimination in a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Moreover, as per the NY Post, in the lawsuit, Puris also claimed that Zhang was "displeased with the way" she "led her presentations" because "she celebrated her team’s successes and achievements, which he felt was inappropriate because he believes that women should always remain humble and express modesty.”

Some media outlets have also covered the news (Image via X / @axios)

It was also written:

“Essentially, Lidong Zhang believes women should be quiet."

Furthermore, Puris said in the lawsuit that Zhang refused to criticize the male executives "for not being humble enough." She said that she was "never permitted to present or speak" in bi-monthly meetings designed to sketch out the business' strategies and recognize accomplishments.

She further claimed that the business' "996" culture, which demanded staff to be in the office from 9 am to 9 pm six days a week, discriminated against senior employees since younger peers "were less likely to have childcare and other family obligations outside of work."

As per the same sources, Puris also disclosed that ByteDance's chairman, Zhang Lidong, had specific thoughts and opinions regarding women, such as how "women should remain quiet and humble at all times" and that the corporation preferred "docility and meekness" in its female employees.

Some media outlets have also covered the news (Image via X / @ReutersLegal)

The marketing executive also alleged that the company did not offer her leave to treat her medical concerns induced by work pressure while working at TikTok.

The pressure to prove herself to ByteDance management allegedly harmed Puris' health, causing her to develop ulcers, migraines, and irritable bowel syndrome.

According to the lawsuit, Puris was subjected to age-based discrimination, with insulting comments directed at her expertise and talents. She also claimed that she faced prejudice because of her perceived impairment.

Puris was nearly 50 years old when she was fired from TikTok even though she had job experience with platforms such as Meta's Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and several significant advertising agencies.

On the other hand, TikTok did not immediately respond to a message requesting remarks on the claim by news outlets like the NY Post.