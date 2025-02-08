Why did Kelsea Ballerini cut her New York concert short? 'The Voice' coach apologizes to fans, reschedules shows

American singer Kelsea Ballerini recently canceled her concert mid-show. During her show held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Patterns hitmaker had to stop her concert just five songs in.

At the time, a team member appeared on stage to inform the concertgoers that Ballerini could not finish as she was sick and that the show would be postponed to a future date. He added:

"This was the conversation I did not want to have tonight. She just can’t finish. She’s too sick, and we’ve given everything and we tried to do it and unfortunately cannot finish the show tonight."

Expand Tweet

Kelsea Ballerini later took to her Instagram stories to apologize to her fans and announce she would be rescheduling shows in Pittsburgh and Toronto, along with the one in Buffalo.

"I am sicker than I am trying to be"- Kelsea Ballerini apologizes to her fans for rescheduling concerts

In Kelsea Ballerini's Instagram story, which she also shared to her X, the singer explained:

"Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight. I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight."

The Love Me Like You Mean It artist elaborated that she got through the first few songs but couldn't continue further. She added that she didn't want to give her fans a "half-a**ed show," which is why she would be rescheduling the three concerts in order to help her recover and rest up.

Further, Ballerini noted that the new shows would take place at the end of her tour. She apologized to her fans again and thanked them for understanding, promising to give them the best shows. An in-post caption read:

"I'm sorry, I love you. Tickets will be valid for new dates."

In a separate IG story, Kelsea Ballerini revealed the rescheduled dates were April 11, 12, and 13 for Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Toronto, respectively. She also shared a photo of her lying in bed cuddling a dog pillow, with the message:

"Also to the sweet fan who made this pillow tonight, I can't even tell you how much I needed this and what it means. Thank you. I love and appreciate y'all. see you in a few days."

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Ballerini has been feeling under the weather over the last few days. Citing clips from the show shared by fans online, the outlet explained that during her concert in Detroit (February 4), the audience helped the singer get through her song Penthouse.

Kelsea Ballerini is currently on her 30-city tour in support of her fifth studio album, Patterns. The project dropped in October 2024 and was co-produced by Ballerini and Alysa Vanderheym. It debuted at the fourth position on the Billboard 200 and the first spot on the country albums chart.

Ballerini's tour kicked off on January 21 with a concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It would run through March 30 with shows in Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, among other cities.

Further, the singer would donate a dollar from every ticket sold to her Feel Your Way Through Foundation in support of mental health.

Kelsea Ballerini will head to Philadelphia on February 10 for her next scheduled concert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback