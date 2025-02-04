What's inside new The Voice judge Kelsea Ballerini's $2.5 million Nashville Farmhouse? Details explored

Country music star and new The Voice judge Kelsea Ballerini purchased a Nashville property from Kacey Musgraves for $2.5 million through a private sale completed on November 16, 2022. The 3,494-square-foot modern farmhouse sits on a half-acre lot featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a saltwater pool with spa, and a detached guesthouse.

The property transaction coincided with Ballerini's divorce finalization from Morgan Evans and a Grammy nomination announcement. Located at the end of a private driveway, the residence previously belonged to designer Louisa Pierce, who sold it to Musgraves for $1.98 million in 2020.

The house features white oak hardwood floors, multiple French doors, House of Hackney wallpapers, and custom interior finishes. Ballerini confirmed her move through Instagram, marking the start of her new chapter in the Nashville property.

The Voice judge Kelsea Ballerini's Nashville home

The deal completion occurred on November 16, 2022, per a September 2022 Taste of Country publication. Documentation shows The Voice season 27 judge paid $2.5 million for the residence, which sits in an exclusive Nashville neighborhood. The house offers seclusion with strategic placement at the driveway's end. Grant deeds registered with Davidson County confirm the exact property dimensions and ownership transfer details.

The Nashville residence presents distinct architectural elements across its 3,494 square feet. Each room serves specific functions with thoughtful placement. The main floor houses primary living spaces with organized flow between areas. Four bedrooms occupy strategic locations throughout the home. Three full bathrooms feature custom finishes and modern fixtures.

White oak floors run through main areas, creating a visual continuity, per The Richest. Multiple French doors connect indoor spaces to outdoor areas. Large windows bring natural illumination to living spaces. The property includes a saltwater pool with integrated spa features. A separate guesthouse provides additional space for guests or creative activities.

Home office

The home office features House of Hackney rose wallpaper covering the walls and ceiling, per People Magazine. The Voice season 27 judge’s hand-painted dark blue cabinets line the office walls. A sheepskin rug adds comfort to the office space. The room serves as her morning creative space where she writes and plays guitar.

The dining room combines neutral wallpaper with modern fixtures. The home office walls display eight framed photographs marking significant career moments. These images include Kelsie Ballerini's performance with Taylor Swift during the 1989 Tour in Nashville.

Another photograph captures her singing alongside Reba McEntire at the CMA Awards, per People Magazine. A moss green chair anchors the memorabilia display area. The Voice season 27 judge’s shelf collection includes a replica of the Dolce & Gabbana dress from the ACM Awards. Poetry books that influenced her songwriting rest on custom shelving.

The tearoom features Gucci floral wall coverings matching the home's design theme. A mid-century green sofa provides a comfortable spot for Ballerini and her dog Dibs.

Background

Born on September 12, 1993, Kelsie Ballerini is 31 years old. As per her official website, her rise in country music started with her debut album, The First Time, which produced three consecutive number-one singles. Her discography includes five consecutive top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Her albums include The First Time, Unapologetically, Kelsea, Patterns, and Subject to Change. Her collection of seven number-one singles includes collaborations with Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain.

The Grand Ole Opry inducted her as its youngest member in 2019. Her accolades include two ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

Most recently, she received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for "HEARTFIRST." Her newest role as The Voice judge adds to her expanding presence in music entertainment. These accomplishments reflect the caliber of artists now residing in this Nashville property.

Fans can catch Kelsia Ballerini in The Voice season 27 which airs on NBC network.

