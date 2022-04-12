Why was Kerrion Franklin arrested? Kirk Franklin's son in jail, being held without bond in LA

On Sunday, April 10, gospel icon Kirk Franklin's son Kerrion was arrested after being pulled over by police near Beverly Hills. News of the arrest of Franklin's son was initially reported by Radar Online.

As per the court documents obtained by the publication, the 33-year-old was detained by the police at around 7.00 am and was later taken into custody at 10.30 am. Franklin is reportedly being held in jail without the option to pay a bond and bailout.

The Bad Boys: Los Angeles star has reportedly been assigned a jail cell at the police station instead of a temporary detainment lockup. It has been reported that the reality TV star will appear before a judge this week.

Allegations against Kerrion Franklin

Dennis Byron @MrDennisByron Update: Kerrion Rashad Franklin is being held on a NO BOND order in Beverly Hills. This is a developing story as we are working our sources right now. Update: Kerrion Rashad Franklin is being held on a NO BOND order in Beverly Hills. This is a developing story as we are working our sources right now.

While multiple posts on social media claimed that the TV star was wrongfully arrested, other conflicting reports cite issues like his alleged connection to a murder or his car's taillight as the reason.

Social media influencer Larry Reid alleged that Kerrion Franklin was detained without a solid cause. The self-proclaimed digital creator also claimed to have spoken to the detained star, who then claimed that he was wrongfully arrested over his car's taillight. Kerrion had reportedly told Radar that his next date for a court hearing, where he could plea for bail, is on Tuesday, April 12.

Meanwhile, simultaneous rumors of the television star resisting arrest after he was pulled over by Beverly Hills cops have reached online. However, as per Radar Online, the accused has denied such allegations. At the same time, other publications reported that the Zeus TV star would likely be extradited to his home state of Texas. However, that might be for a different case.

Rumored reasons behind Kerrion Franklin's arrest

According to Hot New Hip Hop and WBLS, the Beverly Hills cops allegedly found a firearm in his car. Meanwhile, other conflicting reports stated that Franklin was driving in a car that belonged to a missing woman. The woman has also been presumed dead.

While neither the Beverly Hills Police Department nor Kirk Franklin have released a statement addressing Kerrion's arrest, WBLS claimed that the 33-year-old himself had admitted that the car and the gun did not belong to him. As of now, there have been no concrete reports of why the TV star was arrested. However, it is certain that the detainee has not been arrested over just his car's taillights.

Although Kerrion is best known as the son of Kirk Franklin, it has been reported that the two have developed an estranged relationship over the years. As per earlier reports, the distance between the father and son duo increased after the Texas native had come out as gay publicly a few years prior.

Edited by Sabika