Why was Mbuso Mandela arrested? Exploring charges against Nelson Mandela's controversial grandson

Mbuso Mandela, who was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and a substance suspected of being drugs, was granted bail on Friday.

His father, Makgatho Lewanika, was the son of Nelson Mandela and his first wife, Evelyn Mase. Makgatho died in 2006 as a result of AIDS-related complications. Mbuso Mandela's father was married twice. His eldest son, Mandla, was born to his first wife, Rose Rayne Perry.

Zondi was his second wife, and she gave birth to Ndaba. The Mandela family chose to remain silent about the arrest. However, Mbusu's older brother Ndaba Mandela tweeted about bailing him out.

He wrote:

“Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him for years now to watch the company he keeps ... Can't do time for other people's kak! Hope the penny really dropped this time.”

Reasons behind Mbuso Mandela's recent arrest

Police arrested Mbuso after discovering an unlicensed firearm and suspected drugs in his home. Officials raided his home in Morningside, Johannesburg's northwestern suburb. According to reports, his landlord prompted an incursion after other tenants allegedly complained to the home's owner.

According to Phindi Mjonondwana of the National Prosecuting Authority, Mbuso was granted a R1,000 bail as the case will be heard again on June 29.

Mbuso's past legal controversies

Mbuso has been at the center of multiple controversies, for reasons ranging from domestic violence to theft.

Mbuso and his brother Mandla made headlines in 2012 when the latter accused the former of having an affair with his then-wife Anaias Grimaud.

He was also accused of stealing $6000 from brother Ndaba’s room in their Houghton home. Also, he failed to pay child support despite inheriting $3,1 million from his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s estate.

Mbuso was accused of r*ping a 15-year-old girl in 2015. According to reports, the incident occurred at Mamma's Shebeen restaurant and bar in Johannesburg's Greenside neighborhood, outside the eatery's restroom. Mbuso allegedly told the court that it was consensual and that he believed the girl was of legal drinking age. The charges were later dropped.

In 2012, Mbuso Mandela allegedly fathered a child with his half-brother Mandla Mandela's former wife Anaias Grimaud. Mbuso's brother claimed on live television that his son was the result of an illicit relationship between his brother Mbuso and his wife.

Mbuso made headlines earlier this year after confessing to physically abusing his girlfriend, Gugu Keswa. The then-27-year-old dubbed Mbuso a "deadbeat dad" after he failed to pay child support for their five-year-old daughter at the time.

