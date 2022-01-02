IND vs SA 2021: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch history and Test records

After taking a 1-0 lead at SuperSport Park, India will be keen to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Virat Kohli and Co. were excellent in overseas Test matches last year. They registered victories in Brisbane, London and most recently in Centurion. Home side South Africa will be keen to stop India's winning momentum at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg this week.

The second match of the ICC World Test Championship series will begin tomorrow at 1:30 PM IST.

Before the game gets underway, here's a look at some of the important stats you need to know from previous Tests played at at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Today India vs South Africa 2021 Pitch History: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Test matches played: 42

Matches won by home team: 18

Matches won by visiting team: 13

Matches Drawn: 11

Highest team score: 652/7 dec. - Australia vs. South Africa, 2002

Lowest team score: 49 - Pakistan vs. South Africa, 2013

Highest individual score: 214 - Greg Blewett (AUS) vs. South Africa, 1997

Best bowling figures (Innings): 9/113 - Hugh Tayfield (SA) vs. England, 1957

Best bowling figures (Match): 13/192 - Hugh Tayfield (SA) vs. England, 1957

Highest successful run chase: 310/8 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2011

Average Run Rate: 3.06

Head-to-head at The Wanderers Stadium: Played - 5, Won by South Africa - 0, Won by India - 2, Drawn - 3.

While South Africa have never beaten India at the Wanderers Stadium, they crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the last Test in Johannesburg.

The visitors won the toss and batted first. Kusal Perera scored a fifty, but Anrich Nortje's six-wicket haul helped South Africa bowl their rivals out for just 157 runs.

In reply, the Proteas scored a 302-run total, riding on Dean Elgar's 127-run knock. Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's century in the second innings ensured the home side batted again, but the islanders could only set a 67-run target, which South Africa chased without breaking much sweat.

Two batters recorded a ton in the last Test at the Wanderers Stadium, while pacers took all 30 wickets that fell in Johannesburg.

