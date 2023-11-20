Why are netizens calling for RIIZE’s Seunghan to withdraw from the group? Full controversy explored

Recently, Seunghan of RIIZE became embroiled in a controversy as images of the 20-year-old idol allegedly kissing someone went viral on X on August 27, 2023. While @BBOSONGEEEEE and a few other accounts shared the photos, it is undetermined if the pictures were shot recently or in the past.

After the pictures went viral online, RIIZE's Seunghan posted an apologetic letter via the group's official Instagram account, @riizeofficial, on August 30. These pictures unavoidably sparked controversy among online users. The rookie idol wrote in the caption how terribly sorry he feels to have caused harm to his group's name and wrote:

"My sincere apologies to the fans who have been supporting Rise. I've damaged the team with personal issues at a very important and crucial moment before my debut. Disappointed the members and company employees too. Because I too have a fearful and anxious mind. I'm also sorry for not apologizing quickly. This all happened due to my lack of sincerity without blaming anyone or excuses. "

Seunghan further wrote that he has reflected on his past actions and is determined to do his best for his team, his members, and his agency. He asserted that he would be more careful regarding such situations and would make sure they are never repeated. He added:

"I did a lot of reflection looking back at my past times and actions. From now on, I will prioritize the team called Rise. I'll be a little more careful in every situation I'll be in, not only on the rise stage. I will do my best to make you feel sincerity for the team and fans in my actions".

Due to the harsh feedback and angry responses that fans sent online, it also brought the idol and the group a lot of bad press. A small number of fans continued to show a lot of support, but the idol had to get the message out because of the harm that the leaked pictures had inflicted.

More about the ongoing scandal spiraling around RIIZE's Seunghan

The bad publicity intensified upon learning that a fan base was organizing a protest truck rally to call for the 20-year-old to be expelled from the group. It is crucial to note that the group hasn't yet made its debut since they were slated to debut on September 4, 2023. Thus, the bulk of responses from Korean internet users seemed perplexing and critical.

After he issued his letter of repentance, on August 30, 2023, an X account @RIIZE_0202 tweeted, asking fans to assist them in gathering money for protest truck rallies calling for Seunghan's expulsion from SM Entertainment's soon-to-be boy band. Apparently, the account has been deactivated by the account owner.

Meanwhile, another X user, @beobitinal, tweeted by calling out @RIIZE_0202 as a "set-up account" that had just "1 follower."

However, an X user, @riize_ilysm, tweeted about another X account (@hsh_out), claiming that they were looking for slogans to put on the protest trucks. The X user, @riize_ilysm, further sought help from Seunghan's other fans to take certain "actions" against the other account and wrote, "y'all know what to do."

The X account @hsh_out had put up a post mentioning the criteria to submit protest slogans against the RIIZE idol and had attached a Naver form link in the tweet. The tweet read:

"We are looking for truck protest phrases. Recruitment method: Naver form. Recruitment period: November 19 - until the end of the truck demonstration *Please send with complete text that fills the 140-inch screen. *Phrase that may cause legal dispute. After the protest ends, we plan to organize and disclose the phrases that were unfortunately not used."

Meanwhile, one day after the idol's apology letter issuance, on August 31, fans received word from SM Entertainment that the up-and-coming rookie idol was not well and would not be able to take part in a forthcoming event.

Netizens also voiced concern that Seunghan is providing an inadequate example for his younger audience, given that he is only 20 years old. The images on the internet went viral shortly after these other pictures and videos, which have been doing the round since August 27.

The recent development added more fuel to the ongoing ablaze fire as numerous netizens further expressed their disgust vehemently and demanded the removal of the idol from the group itself.

Furthermore, on Friday, November 17, 2023, a few videos and images of RIIZE's Seunghan smoking on the streets came out online, and they created another uproar among internet users. Soon after, a number of individuals criticized the idol for his non-conservative behaviors, particularly in light of his stature as a well-known person with an expanding fan base.

An X account of @quotescatalog_ uploaded another picture of the celebrity with a lighted cigarette betwixt his lips, stating that more such scandalous imagery is being "leaked" through an anonymous tip. The X user further wrote in the tweet that the anonymous tipper has claimed to reveal more such scandals in the near future.

Not a minute later, fans of RIIZE swiftly stepped up to protect the idol as online users began to barrage the rookie idol with their displeasure regarding the smoking images and videos that were widely circulated online. Several fans showed support towards the RIIZE idol, like @onyourm_innow, who wrote, "good for you king."

Another X user, @cyrariize, tweeted and wrote, "If you don't want Seunghan in the group, just leave the Fandom. His private life didn't earn him a spot in riize, his hard work did but if his private life and what he did predebut is all that matter, GTFO."

RIIZE Seunghan's controversy further roped TXT Soobin into the mix due to a mistranslation

Recently, a previous private webcast between Seunghan from RIIZE and Soobin from TXT appeared online on November 17, 2023, on an X account, @lgbtqiarchive. The idol suffered backlash for supposedly disparaging Eunchae from LE SSERAFIM, however, it turned out that the translation of the live stream was incorrect.

The idol was caught in the middle of an additional infringement of privacy just as the matter was beginning to disintegrate, and admirers were furious over what they believed to be deliberate attempts to discredit the RIIZE idol. This incident happened on the same day as Seunghan's pictures of him smoking a cigarette were leaked by an anonymous source.

Several netizens were angry that others were prying into their personal space, but others found the conversation between the two celebrities to be hilarious. The fact that TXT Soobin and RIIZE's Seunghan are apparently close friends made fans ecstatic.

The mistranslation, which was previously circulated, suggested that Seunghan had mocked LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae by saying that she couldn't dance or rap. The screenshot of it was uploaded by an X user, @riize_net.

"But isn’t this a fact? It’s a fact. She can’t dance, can’t sing, and can’t rap. She’s all excited just because she got to MC for Mubank; our Eunchae is there (on the show)."

However, another X user, @theaprilblooms commented and wrote, "No one is mocking eunchae too it's crazy. Stop making up rumors about him."

As accurately translated by Allkpop, the conversation between Soobin and Seunghan was a friendly banter between the two idols. Apparently, Seunghan teased TXT's Soobin for being bad at rapping and dancing while also teasing him for being able to meet the talented LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae during a show at Music Bank.

Furthermore, in the livestream, Seunghan laughed as the TXT member exhibited a middle toe in response to being called a bad rapper, which seemed unusual to fans. However, fans found it humorous and were quick to make memes and tweet on X.

Meanwhile, international fans have shown strong and unwavering support for the RIIZE idol. The rookie group from SM Entertainment made their official debut on September 4, 2023, by releasing their debut single album, Get A Guitar.