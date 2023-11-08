Why did Nike sue New Balance and Skechers? Drama explored

The sneaker industry is witnessing another legal showdown as Nike sued New Balance and Skechers, asserting patent infringement. This development arose as Nike claims its Flyknit technology has been unlawfully appropriated by the two companies. This legal battle involves not just innovative sneaker technology but also the corporate race for market supremacy.

Nike's patented Flyknit technology uses high-strength fibers to craft lightweight yet supportive uppers, pivotal for athletic performance.

The unfolding legal drama further intensified as Nike targeted specific product lines from New Balance and Skechers, such as the Fresh Foam and Ultra Flex models. The gravity of the situation is compounded by the fact that this is not Nike’s first foray into defending its Flyknit patents. In the past, they have taken Adidas, Puma, and Lululemon to court over similar disputes, with varying outcomes.

The current lawsuits were lodged on Monday, November 7, with Nike pressing for monetary damages and a definitive ban on the contested models. The introduction of this legal action sent ripples across the sneaker world, underscoring the fiercely competitive nature of sneaker technology innovation.

The prices and release dates for the contested sneaker models have been kept under wraps, as the case unfolds. For sneaker enthusiasts and those keen on the outcome, updates and details will likely be available directly from Nike and the respective competitor's channels.

Nike sued New Balance and Skechers for using their patented technology

So, the reason why Nike sued New Balance and Skechers is for copying their unique technology. Nike's Flyknit technology represents a significant leap in footwear manufacturing, boasting features such as lightweight design and targeted support.

The essence of this innovation lies in the intricate weaving of high-strength fibers to construct an upper that offers breathability and flexibility without sacrificing durability. This technology has been pivotal in Nike’s product offerings, especially in their running, soccer, and basketball shoe lines.

The stance of New Balance

New Balance, on its part, has taken a firm stand, acknowledging the importance of respecting intellectual property while arguing that Nike does not possess monopolistic rights over conventional manufacturing techniques.

Nike sued New Balance and Skechers (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

According to New Balance, these methods have been a staple in the shoe industry for many years, a point that could be central to their defense against Nike’s claims.

The Industry's reaction to the lawsuit

The reaction to the fact that Nike sued New Balance and Skechers within the footwear industry has been mixed, with no immediate comments from representatives of Nike and Skechers regarding the lawsuits.

This silence speaks to the potentially complex nature of the case and the intricacies of patent law as it applies to common manufacturing techniques used in sneaker production.

New Balance's Counterargument

New Balance's argument hinges on the notion that traditional manufacturing methods cannot be exclusively claimed by one entity, challenging the breadth of Nike’s patent rights.

As the case proceeds, the verdict could have far-reaching implications for how sneaker companies innovate and protect their technologies.

Whether Nike’s Flyknit technology is deemed unique enough to warrant patent protection against long-standing industry practices will be for the courts to decide.

For those interested, updates on the case, including where to purchase potentially affected products, will be available through official Nike and competitor channels as the case evolves.