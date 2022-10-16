Why was Robbie Coltrane in a wheelchair? Health battle with osteoarthritis explored as Harry Potter star dies aged 72 

The late Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved character of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, passed away aged 72 on Friday, October 14, 2022. According to his agent, he was in the hospital at the time.

Robbie Coltrane starred in all eight Harry Potter films. He also appeared in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, as well as the critically-acclaimed TV series Cracker, which won him three BAFTAs.

Robbie Coltrane had been in debilitating pain for years preceding his death (Image via @Daily Record/Facebook).

According to the actor, he had been suffering from osteoarthritis for many years, which caused him extreme pain and severely constrained his movement. During his later years, he relied on a walking stick and a wheelchair.

Robbie Coltrane was in “constant pain all day”

Details of the actor's battle with osteoarthritis were first revealed when the actor was seen in a wheelchair in March 2019. Robbie Coltrane had reportedly been fighting pain for years.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common forms of arthritis. It is caused as a result of the deterioration of the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones. It is also known as “wear and tear” arthritis or degenerative joint disease.

As Robbie Coltrane bids goodbye, he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy (Image via @robbiecoltraneactor/Instagram).

Factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and diet can contribute to this condition. Though osteoarthritis can affect any joint, in most cases it impacts the hands, knees, hips, and spine.

The actor had confessed that the condition had impacted him severely and he was in pain at all hours of the day during the shooting of Great Expectations and National Treasure. He also shared how he was advised to lose weight in order to alleviate his pain.

"I'm in constant pain all day," Coltrane told Daily Star.

He added:

"I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees. It's completely disintegrated."

In 2020, a long-awaited knee surgery in the US had brought him some degree of relief.

At the time, he stated:

“It was just horrible. The relief from that pain since the operation and being able to sleep has changed my life.”

Some fans also slammed the healthcare system and commented that Robbie Coltrane's death was due to poor infrastructure and arrangement for those with debilitating conditions.

@samantha82💖 @xSamantha82 The government and job center need to see that our health conditions are real not a joke, this is what killed Robbie Coltrane who suffered from osteoarthritis in later life. He said he was in "constant pain all day" in 2016, and from 2019 on he employed a wheelchair. The government and job center need to see that our health conditions are real not a joke, this is what killed Robbie Coltrane who suffered from osteoarthritis in later life. He said he was in "constant pain all day" in 2016, and from 2019 on he employed a wheelchair.

The actor was set to appear at this year's Comic-Con in Olympia, London, but withdrew due to health complications.

In an HBO special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter series, Coltrane was seen contemplating his own time on earth and the franchise's legacy.

"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years' time. I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will."

Following news of Robbie Coltrane's passing, his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, among others, paid touching tributes to the actor. Numerous fans also lined up to pay tribute to the actor, who was a large formative influence for many.

