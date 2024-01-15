"Why slander this man now": Social media divided over recent allegations of abuse and assault being levied against Matthew Perry

Friends actor Matthew Perry, who claimed to be sober after a history of drug abuse, died from a Ketamine infusion on October 28, 2023, as per autopsy reports. As per first and second sources at US Weekly, Perry's substance abuse allegedly escalated into a physical assault against Morgan Moses, the actor's best friend of seven years, March of 2022.

An ex-girlfriend of Perry's spoke with US Weekly. She was in a relationship with the actor in her early 20s and threatened to sue him in 2020 for emotional and psychological abuse. She also enlisted help from a high-profile legal firm. As per the source:

“She claimed that he was abusive and got her addicted to drugs, including oxycodone and painkillers."

After news of Perry's death went viral, many people took to the internet with diverse opinions.

A second and third source close to the said ex-girlfriend explained what happened between her and Perry:

“Their relationship was on and off for a few years. They were done by 2020. The substance abuse was a big part of the breakup [and] it did turn tumultuous. The age difference of someone in their early 20s and late 40s and early 50s — there’s a power play in that. I think he took a lot of advantage of her because he got her hooked on drugs.”

As per sources, others in Perry's life, including a nurse, also made allegations against him. One of the nurses allegedly left the profession because she was traumatized by her experience with Matthew Perry and called the actor "cruel."

"He went out of his way to hurt a lot of women" say netizens about Matthew Perry

News of his alleged abuse against women was posted by @Fauxmoi on Reddit where users took to the comment section to express their opinions about Matthew Perry and his drug abuse.

While some pointed out that reading about his past after his death is hard since many celebrated him for being a Friends actor, others claimed that news about his abuse against women doesn't seem to come as a surprise as there were many instances when the actor appeared to be misogynistic.

Another source revealed to US Weekly that the actor was a member of the dating app Raya.

“He would do the FaceTime thing and get to know them. Then it would be like, ‘Let’s hang out,’ and he would say [to come to his house]."

According to the source, Matthew Perry used the dating app to allegedly meet young women and convince them to supply him with drugs.