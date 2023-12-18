Why is Southwest Airlines being fined by the transport department? Details explored as the former agrees on $140 million penalty

A piece of news has come to light that Southwest Airlines has agreed to a $140 million settlement, including a $35 million fine, with the US Department of Transportation over a massive disruption to travel that impacted approximately two million passengers during the winter holidays in 2022.

It is worth noting that this penalty, one of the largest ever imposed on an airline for violating consumer protection laws, comes as a response to a series of events that led to nearly 16,900 canceled flights. The chaos began when a winter storm paralyzed Southwest's operations in Denver and Chicago, resulting in a cascading effect that overwhelmed the airline's crew rescheduling system.

The settlement primarily aims to compensate affected passengers, incentivizing for Southwest to prevent a recurrence of last winter's disruptions. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the government's commitment to holding airlines accountable for passenger well-being, stating:

"This penalty should put all airlines on notice to take every step possible to ensure that a meltdown like this never happens again."

Southwest Airlines expressed gratitude for reaching a "consumer-friendly settlement" and acknowledged the lessons learned from the incident.

The government's consent decree, dated Friday, outlines numerous occasions Southwest violated consumer protection laws. Criticisms include the airline's failure to assist stranded customers in airports and hotels, leaving many scrambling for alternative flights.

The overwhelmed customer service center left numerous callers with busy signals or on hold for extended periods, exacerbating the frustration of affected passengers.

Additionally, Southwest was charged with failing to inform passengers about canceled and delayed flights, a requirement violated by failing to provide timely notifications within 30 minutes of a change. Refund-related issues were also highlighted, with some passengers needing timely refunds, especially if their refund requests contained errors.

Despite Southwest disputing many of the Transportation Department's findings, the airline entered the settlement to resolve the matter. Southwest cited "unanticipated operational challenges" caused by a winter storm in 2022, leading to the company reimbursing travelers for expenses such as meals, hotels, and alternative transportation.

Moreover, as part of the settlement, Southwest will pay a $35 million fine and receive $33 million in credit for compensation already provided, mainly in the form of 25,000 frequent flyer points to affected customers.

Southwest Airlines committed to distributing $90 million in vouchers to future travelers. Southwest's efforts to address the fallout from the winter meltdown fell short, prompting federal officials to consider imposing a civil penalty, which this settlement now resolves.