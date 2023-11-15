 Why did Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh resign? Tempers flare over massive severance package 

A piece of news has come to light that Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh resigned from Central Bucks School District abruptly on Monday, November 13, 2023. His resignation came six days after Democrats won the five open seats on the school board.

Currently, the board holds a 6-3 Republican majority and this is for one more month. The resignation of Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh became effective from Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

However, the much-talked-about thing after his resignation was the severance package which led people to oppose it. For those unaware, Abram Lucabaugh is expected to receive about $630,000 in a severance package.

According to the separation agreement, it was mentioned that he will receive one year of his salary, unpaid sick leave, vacation time, as well as a $50,000 settlement payment. Other than this, a $10,000 consulting fee for the superintendent is also being discussed.

In the service agreement, it was further mentioned the payment was for him to provide services to the interim superintendent through September. However, the severance package is receiving disagreement from the board members and they are saying that this needs to be reviewed.

Moreover, it is also worth noting that Assistant Superintendent Charles Malone is expected to be the appointed acting superintendent.

School board members asked for a legal review of the duck status of Abram Lucabaugh's severance package

School board members came forward and opposed the amount that Abram Lucabaugh would be given in his severance package. One of the school board members Karen Smith said that she got to know about the resignation on Monday night. While talking about the severance package, she said,

"I’m staggered by the amount of money included. It well exceeds what the contract specified. There may have to be some legal review given the lame duck status of this move."

Former school board member Beth Darcy also talked about this and said that she supported Lucabaugh in 2018 and now she regrets that. She also said,

"I wish he were here tonight in person so I could look him in the eye and tell him this. My vote and my support for him was a mistake."

Darcy further said,

"We should not have to pay someone to be a person of integrity, but instead pay him only for his education and ability to run a school district."

Former school board member Tracy Suits also weighed in on this and said that most of the audience that are present are just there for a revenge agenda.

After the meeting and 90 minutes of public comments were concluded, the board came forward with the decision to agree to the superintendent's deal as written in his contract.