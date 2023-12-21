Why is TD Jakes trending? Cassie Kim Porter burner phone claim erupts on TikTok, sparks disbelief 

America’s most prominent pastor, TD Jakes, began trending on the internet on December 21, 2023, after a TikToker made certain shocking claims regarding the Christian preacher.

On December 21, a TikTok video from user MYEi$HiA surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that R&B singer Cassie Ventura has supposedly handed over evidence to the FBI incriminating Diddy a month after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of heinous acts of violence during their decade-long relationship.

While Ventura has since settled the civil lawsuit against Bad Boy Records founder, social media user MYEi$HiA alleged that she had submitted further evidence to the FBI, including tapes of Diddy's parties and Kim Porter's (Diddy's ex-girlfriend's) burner phone. Porter, who passed away in 2018, at age 47, raised four children with Diddy.

The TikToker then went on to claim that there was also an email that incriminated Diddy’s close friend, Pastor TD Jakes, who officiated the burial of Kim Porter. MYEi$HiA played a clip of an unknown man alleging that Cassie had turned over tapes of Diddy’s alleged depraved parties that involved multiple prominent people, including TD Jakes, who allegedly slept with multiple men at the soirees.

It is important to note that the wild claims are unsubstantiated allegations made on social media. However, that didn't stop people from taking to multiple social media platforms and reacting to the claims, leading TD Jakes to trend on the internet.

Netizens recat to TD Jakes claims online

TD Jakes, the founder of The Potter House, a non-denominational multicultural church and humanitarian organization in Dallas, is arguably the most prominent Christian preacher in the United States.

Jakes, who is often found hobnobbing with celebrities, including Diddy, was named “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine, as well as “One of the Nation’s Most Influential & Mesmerizing Preachers" by The New York Times.

Lately, Diddy’s and TD Jakes' close friendship has come under the scanner after the former was sued by multiple women alleging s*xual misconduct by the hip-hop mogul and his associates.

Diddy has been open about his admiration for the pastor, whom he credited for helping him navigate through a dark period in his life. In 2021, Diddy and TD. Jakes announced that they have collaborated to bring his exclusive sermon series to REVOLT TV, the leading Black-owned multi-media platform.

A recent TikTok video, alleging that Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie has turned over evidence exposing the duo’s crimes, has sparked disbelief online. The netizen also claimed the pastor had exploited young men at Diddy’s parties.

While the claims agaisnt Jakes are unsubstantiated, this is not the first time the Bishop has been embroiled in controversy. In 2009, TD Jakes’ son, Jermaine Jakes, was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at Kiest Park in Dallas and performed indecent actions in front of two individuals, who turned out to be undercover police.

Last year, the eldest daughter of Bishop, Cora Jakes-Coleman’s estranged husband, Richard Coleman, was accused of s*xually abusing their adopted daughter.

The latest allegations against Diddy and Jakes come amid the rapper facing four lawsuits from four different women alleging assault by the hip-hop mogul. One of the lawsuits claims Diddy and two other associates gang-r*ped her when she was 17 years old.

Diddy, who has denied the allegations, returned to social media to pay tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on December 15.