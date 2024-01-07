Why Travis Kelce won't join Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024? Explained

It isn't just Taylor Swift's music concerts that grabbed fans' hearts last year, but also her romance with Travis Kelce that has been creating headlines. In 2023, fans witnessed many instances in which the couple openly expressed their love for each other. It could be Kelce attending Taylor's concerts or Taylor cheering for Kelce during his football matches.

It was initially speculated that Taylor and Travis would attend the upcoming Golden Globes 2024 together, however, according to Page Six reports, Taylor Swift will be going to the event on her own.

Taylor's recent 'Eras Tour' movie which was released on October 13, 2023, made waves on the internet and has been nominated for "Golden Globes Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," so there is a possibility she will attend this award ceremony. Whereas. Kelce will be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers and will not be able to attend the award show with her.

Additionally, this year fans will get to see stand-up comedian Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes. Jo Koy has also appeared in many films, including Easter Sunday, Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot, Anastasia, Wake, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle, and many more.

Aside from 'Swift: The Eras Tour', other movies that are nominated for "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" categories include, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship timeline

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance first made headlines back on July 8, 2023, when Kelce was seen in the audience during Swift's Eras tour. It followed Kelce's sharing on July 26, 2023, that he was willing to share his contact details with Taylor during that time.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Amid the dating rumors, Taylor was also seen supporting Kelce during one of his matches back on September 24, 2023. A few weeks later, the couple was seen holding hands, going on dates, and even sharing kisses in public. It is no secret that Kelce feels strongly about Taylor, but on December 6, 2023, Taylor provided the following information to People magazine regarding their relationship:

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

In addition to this, stay tuned to Paramount+ to watch the Golden Globes 2024 at 8 p.m. ET. As an alternative, fans can watch the award shows on Fubo and Hulu+ LiveTV.