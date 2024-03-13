A Utah couple has been taken into custody for allegedly exploiting their teenage daughter. Authorities have not revealed the identity of the parents to protect the victim's identity. According to jail records, the couple is detained without bail. Police are currently investigating the case to find all information regarding the same.

Trigger warning: The article contains details about the r*pe of a teenager. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Utah couple faces several s*x crime charges in connection to the heinous accusations against them. The stepfather faces an additional charge of r*pe, as confirmed by law enforcement officials. Authorities stated that the teen was exploited for a long time.

Authorities arrested a couple in Utah for allegedly s*xually exploiting their teenage daughter for more than a year

Last week, a girl from Utah called the cops and reported being s*xually exploited by her parents. Authorities soon arrested the girl's mother and stepfather in connection to the accusations. Inside Edition reported the course of events that occurred, according to the 15-year-old girl.

According to the victim, more than a year back, the couple approached her and mentioned that they would teach her about "s*xual things." The suspects allegedly believed that it was better for her to learn about the same in a "controlled environment" than from someplace where she could get harmed.

The same has been confirmed by the Provo Police Department, in an affidavit. The news station added that according to authorities, the stepdad admitted to the accusations. The suspects have been booked into the Utah County Jail.

The stepfather was charged with two counts of r*pe, two counts of object r*pe, three counts of forcible sodomy, and two counts of forcible s*xual abuse. The mom faces charges like lewdness, object r*pe, two counts of forcible sodomy, and forcible s*xual abuse.

The parents face several s*x crime charges

It has been revealed that according to the teen's stepfather, he began dating the teen's mother when she was pregnant. He additionally claimed that he had seen the teen girl since the time she was born and has raised her as well. As per the affidavit first published by KSL.com,

"(The stepfather) explained that a year ago he and the victim's mother learned that the victim was wanting to meet and have s*x with strangers."

The affidavit further added:

"(He) said that together with his wife they decided that teaching the victim about s*x, and engaging in s*xual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having s*x with strangers."

According to Inside Edition, the Utah couple allegedly forced the young girl to perform s*xual acts on her own mom. They apparently wanted to "teach" her "what to do with another woman." The stepdad further claimed that the mother purchased adult toys for the victim and showed her how to use them.

Despite the charges, the mother claimed that the stepfather never had s*x with the teen. The suspects are yet to make their court appearance in connection to the case. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that both the parents might face additional charges, upon further investigation.