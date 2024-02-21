How many years did Ruby Franke get? Sentence explored as YouTuber mom and business partner given maximum punishment for child abuse

YouTuber mom Ruby Franke has been sentenced to four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The sentencing happened after Franke pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse of her children, where she starved and abused them. 42-year-old Ruby Franke was seen apologizing for her actions during the sentencing hearing.

Along with Franke, her business partner her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse as well. His sentencing hearing also occurred on Tuesday, where he received an identical sentencing to Franke's. She was quite a popular YouTuber with millions of followers, and her content revolved around the lives of her six kids at their Utah residence.

Utah mother Ruby Franke received her sentencing on Tuesday after pleading guilty to abusing her children

Ruby Franke, a well-known YouTuber, was taken into custody in August 2023 after being accused of abusing her kids. Authorities discovered her son with his open wounds shut using duct tape. He was also reportedly malnourished when found. BBC News reported that the sentencing that Franke and Hildebrandt received was maximum based on the counts they pleaded guilty to.

The state's parole board will finally decide how much time each of them has to serve in connection to the convictions. The news station reported that the woman was in tears and was seen apologizing to her kids for her actions. She said,

"I was so disoriented that I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I was led to believe that this world was an evil place, filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse."

ABC News reported the content of Franke and Hildebrandt's plea agreements. They admitted to permitting another adult to cause injuries to her children.

Franke mentioned that she hopes for the full recovery of her kids

The Guardian reported that Ruby Franke had further stated that she hoped that her children would heal from all the trauma caused to them due to the brutal abuse. She further added that she chose not to go to trial because she wanted to avoid her children having to relive the horrific moments all over again. She additionally said,

"My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me."

After Franke was arrested last year, her oldest daughter, Shari Franke, uploaded a post on Instagram, as reported by Time Magazine, where she wrote,

"Me and my family are so glad justice is being served..."

The Ruby Franke case has given birth to a new concept of "sharenting," which means a parent promotes their way of parenting and intends to earn money from that. According to critics, such an action violates the child's privacy and ethical values.

The news station has further added that before Franke's arrest, she was reported by a few people for broadcasting her strict parenting techniques. The arrest ended a potentially successful YouTube career of the 42-year-old Utah mother.

