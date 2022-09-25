“I’m not in contact with my immediate family”: 8 Passengers’ daughter Shari Franke speaks out against parents

The YouTube channel, 8 passengers, has been in the headlines for a while now. The page where Kevin and Ruby vlogged and shared glimpses of their daily lives with their six kids has now become a hot topic after their daughter Shari Franke spoke up against them.

Post this incident, the parents have been slammed and bashed for raising their kids in a particular way. Shari Franke, the eldest daughter of the 8 Passengers, talked about ConneXions, the website Ruby runs to share parenting advice.

Through an Instagram story, Shari said:

“It is true that I am not in contact with my immediate family, and I do not support the extreme beliefs of ConneXions. Please know that many are working on this situation, and I hope one day we can be whole again.”

Shari Franke talks about her relationship with her parents through an Instagram story. (Image via Shari Franke/ Instagram)

Is 8 Passengers’ eldest daughter Shari Franke not on good terms with her parents? Reasons explored

For the past few years, the popular YouTube channel 8 Passengers has been run by Ruby, 40, and Kevin, 43, along with their six kids, Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. Out of all these kids, 18-year-old Shari is the eldest. Through the channel, the family of 8 showed their daily lives and all the drama that went on in the house.

Having attracted millions of followers, individuals gradually started noticing the parents’ abusive behavior towards their kids. People on TikTok and other social media platforms also witnessed that the parents, especially Ruby, were very strict with the children.

Some incidents, like taking the son’s bed away for 7 months, left subscribers in shock. Other situations included making Eve cry by threatening to snip off the head of one of her favorite stuffed toys.

While the family seemed really close to Ruby’s family, over the years, the 8 Passengers were seen missing in Ruby’s parents’ vlogs, as none of them were seen in the family get-togethers, or even on holidays.

Over the years, subscribers have warned Kevin and Ruby that once their kids move out for college, they will never look back, due to their stern behavior. Something similar happened when Shari left for college this year.

After much speculation about the equation between Shari and her parents, the former finally spoke up and confirmed that she doesn’t have any relationship with the duo. However, she did mention that she would like the family to reunite sooner or later.

Shari also spoke about her mother’s venture, ConneXions, where she gave advice to parents regarding their children. However, many, including Shari, think that the advice given is too brutal for young kids, as it sets an unreal expectation from the little ones.

Not just Shari, but Ruby's sisters have also come out in public to confess that Ruby is no longer on speaking terms with the family, as one of the sisters said:

“Connexions has torn families apart. It is not a good group to be affiliated with, and hopefully, one day, she will realize it.”

Ruby's sister spoke out against her on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Shari has also been vocal about her views on ConneXions previously as she was quick to respond to a woman who had some negative things to say about Ruby and the venture. The woman, in a post, said:

“I recognize there is a need for helpful counseling to help real heal relationships, destructive division is actually a dangerous and major part of what ConneXions is perpetuating. The biggest problem is that Jodi and Ruby often harshly and forcefully shame and batter people down in a brash and cruel manner, when people ask questions, or they have concerns.”

Shari liked the post, and the 8 Passengers' eldest daughter also commented by thanking the woman for her courage. Hence, it is clear that Shari does not support the way in which her parents have brought her up. It also confirms that she does not propagate the idea of ConneXions, which is run by her mother, Ruby Franke, of 8 Passengers.

