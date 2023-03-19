Will California ban Skittles and other packaged candies? Confectionary companies rejects bill against additives

Due to the potential impact of a California statute on the sale of Skittles, Pez, and Sour Patches, these candies may soon be banned in California. This comes at a time when Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel has suggested a ban on five hazardous compounds linked to cancer, genetic damage, and organ damage.

In a statement, Gabriel said:

"Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals."

The five additives that have been targeted are red dye 3, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and titanium dioxide. Notably, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, and titanium dioxide are already banned in the EU.

In a statement, Gabriel further said:

"This bill will correct due to a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply."

How are Skittles and other confectionary companies on the radar reacting to this bill?

Skittles, among others, have argued that these additives are safe. They also wrote a letter in opposition to the bill, which said in part:

"All five of these additives have been thoroughly reviewed by the federal and state systems and many international scientific bodies and continue to be deemed safe."

The National Confectioners Association wrote another letter in which they said that the confectionary industry supports more than 100,000 good-paying jobs in California.

The letter read:

"As the makers of chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the confectionery industry... we create good-paying jobs in the manufacturing sector and support thousands of additional American jobs throughout the economy."

It further mentioned:

"In California, the confectionary industry represents a $7.7 billion economic output, pays $1.8 billion in wages, and supports 106,351 total jobs in the state."

What impact will it have on Skittles and other candy companies if this bill becomes law?

Notably, if this bill becomes law, then the foods that will include these five additives will be banned from California or they will have to change their formula so that they can be sold in California.

In a statement, Shawn K. Stevens, an attorney with the Food Industry Counsel, LLC and a member of the Food Quality & Safety editorial advisory board, said:

"If California passes this bill, the industry would likely need to either reformulate products or stop distribution in California."

Stevens further noted that if this bill were to become law, then this would mean a complete ban on targeted food additives.

Poll : 0 votes