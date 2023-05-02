''Will Dahmer be in the post credits scene?'': Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story announcement sparks meme fest online

For those who were swayed by Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, there is good news from Ryan Murphy in the form of another upcoming true crime retelling, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The latter, which will focus on the Menéndez brothers, is a supposed follow-up to the brilliant Evan Peters-led show, which managed to break several records during its time at the top on Netflix.

The Mendez brothers, not as notorious as the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer, were convicted in 1996 of the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez, who they reportedly murdered out of fear. José reportedly put the brothers through years of s*xual and physical abuse before they took this drastic step.

While it was initially unclear whether Ryan Murphy planned to expand the series into an anthology, it has now been confirmed that Netflix and the director may continue to shed light on many such crime stories under the banner of "Monster." Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is still quite far away and not much detail is available right now.

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

The announcement from Netflix was enough to generate a massive amount of interest in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, especially after the resounding success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which became one of Netflix's all-time most popular shows.

As this will be an anthology, much like FX's American Crime Story, many fans have already questioned whether the supposed series will feature a cameo or post-credit scene featuring Evan Peters' Jeffrey Dahmer. Of course, most of these reactions are based on humor.

"Ted Bundy rolling up": Fans react hilariously to the announcement of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Netflix and Ryan Murphy are developing ‘MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY’, a follow up series to ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’. Netflix and Ryan Murphy are developing ‘MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY’, a follow up series to ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’. https://t.co/ToAPqc5B3u

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story seems to be in quite a balanced spot right now -- some fans think that the original show was enough and did not need a sequel, while others are excited about another great round from Ryan Murphy and team.

Many have also compared this scenario to American Crime Story for continuing the seasons with new anthology stories. Several have also come up with fun memes to commemorate this announcement.

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's tweet about the upcoming 'Monster' series (Image via Twitter)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is still some time away and more announcements from Netflix are expected to follow regarding the same. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes