Will Viola Davis join the US African diaspora council? 

On September 25, US President Joe Biden announced the first members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. This move is considered significant in Joe Biden's regime and plans to improve ties with African communities.

The decision to create the council is seen as a response to countries such as China and Russia advancing and expanding their influence on African countries. This has been done via a range of commitments including investments in infrastructural and port projects around the continent. The US has been assumed to have been left behind, and this move is aimed at reducing this gap, as per Reuters.

"The establishment of this Council was a significant commitment announced by Vice President Harris on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration during the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, aimed at enhancing dialogue between United States officials and the African Diaspora," the White House said in a press release.

The council is set to advise the President on all official and non-official aspects of engagement with the African community. Noted actress and film producer Viola Davis was announced as one of the members of the council.

Davis is one of multiple distinguished members of the African community who will be joining the advisory council. The group will be chaired by Silvester Beaman, who is the current Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He played a major part in Joe Biden's Presidential inauguration and will continue to do so on the council.

Davis and Beaman are joined by several notable personalities. This includes C.D. Glin, president and global head of social impact for the PepsiCo Foundation, and Almaz Negash, founder of the African Diaspora Network.

Davis has been added to the council in recognition of her philanthropy and contribution to society at large. The noted actress has won a range of awards including an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and even a Tony Prize. She is one of the few members of the famous EGOT club and is part of several philanthropic initiatives.

Her expertise will prove crucial in a range of fields as the country aims to improve diplomatic relations with African communities. Davis can be expected to be part of a range of initiatives as far as her role is concerned and will be involved in shaping several communication spheres with the community.

President Biden earlier stated that he wanted to reshape policies linking the country to Africa in terms of investment, trade, education, and cultural exchange. The council can be expected to play a major role across all spheres and will directly advise the President on such matters.

With the US aiming to combat the influence and effects of the growing interference from China and Russia, the council represents the President's intention to reshape diplomatic relationships between the US and Africa. President Biden effectively wishes to reinstate the country's commitment to building and advancing partnerships with the African community.

With both the US and the African continent expected to benefit from the formulation of the advisory council, it was paramount to have members of the community who have experience working in the field. That seems to have been Joe Biden's aim as well, with Viola Davis' expertise expected to bring in a unique perspective centered around art, in addition to just politics.