X user’s tweet claiming Bill Nye refused her request for a photo in 6th grade and said she doesn't have "enough money” goes viral

American TV presenter William Sanford Nye, aka Bill Nye, is making headlines after a netizen took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared her experience of meeting him years ago. According to the tweet posted on February 21, 2025, the fan met the TV personality when she was in the sixth standard. The tweet by the user (@rachelmillman) read:

"I asked Bill Nye for a photo when I was in the sixth grade and he said 'you don’t have enough money' and walked away laughing at me lol."

The tweet immediately went viral, garnering more than 14 million views and 200K likes within less than 24 hours since it was uploaded. The user narrated this alleged incident after another X user (@smoothmelanin) shared a tweet asking netizens if they ever had a bad experience with a celebrity where the latter were rude to them.

In a follow-up tweet, @rachelmillman gave the next part of the alleged incident. The user claimed that John Glenn was also there when the interaction with Bill happened. According to the fan, Glenn witnessed it all and acted "extra nice" to her. The second tweet read:

"John Glenn was next to him and was extra nice because he watched him do that, even politely responding to my question of 'so what’s it like to be old in space' with 'well I’m old in all places' which is kind of beautiful."

As aforementioned, the tweet about Bill Nye went viral and several netizens further reacted to the apparent incident. A user wrote on X:

"Oh yeah he’s like notoriously mean it’s known."

"Science rules… but kindness apparently doesn’t 💀," tweeted another user.

Bill has not given any reaction to the fan's comment as of now.

Bill Nye became the top trending model at the New York Fashion Week 2025

TV presenter Bill Nye walked at the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show held on February 4, in New York City. According to a Google Trends report, published in an article by WWD on February 13, 2025, Nye was the top trending model during the fashion week. Bill, who is known for his science education show Bill Nye the Science Guy, was reportedly wearing Thom Browne at the event.

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show event that Bill walked for particularly works for prostate cancer awareness. Johnson & Johnson sponsored the aforementioned event with support from Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Bill wore a navy oversized Olympic constellation bomber jacket along with black trouser shorts, white shirt, leather shoes and a pair of black socks. At one point during his walk, he even put on a pair of dark shades. He previously walked for the fashion event in 2017 and 2020, as per reports by PEOPLE.

In 2020 during the New York Fashion Week show, he told Addy Media that his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He added:

"And you know you can test for this prostate hormone. So I think that we are, and by ‘we’ I mean researchers, are close to solving this problem and so to support this cause is cool."

