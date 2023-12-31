“Y’all patiently waiting for Tesla’s downfall”: Cybertruck's first reported crash sparks hilarious reactions online

The brand new Tesla Cybertruck, released as recently as late November, has reported its first-ever crash, and netizens are making a field day out of it.

The crash happened on Thursday, December 28, at Palo Alto, California's Skyline Boulevard. A 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 17-year-old, was the other vehicle involved in the now-viral crash.

Viral pictures showed that the Corolla was significantly damaged, while the Cybertruck looked largely unscathed. Thankfully, there were no major injuries reported from the incident.

Netizens, however, simply made jokes about the crash, including what the insurance company for the other car would think. Some claimed that people were being overly negative about Tesla for no reason. One netizen said:

A few netizens claimed that people were being unnecessarily negative regarding the crash (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Cybertruck gets trolled and supported by netizens

On Friday, December 29, a Reddit user, who goes by @boddhya, posted a picture of a brand new Tesla Cybertruck involved in a crash on the r/cybertruck subreddit. It was reportedly the first crash of the Tesla truck.

The image showcased a seemingly unscathed Cybertruck and a heavily damaged 2009 Toyota Corolla. The California Highway Patrol later confirmed the crash to The Verge.

A YouTube video was also released showing dashcam footage from a random driver approaching the site of the accident. The incident reportedly took place on December 28 at Page Mill Road, Skyline Boulevard, in Palo Alto, California.

The Corolla was driven by a 17-year-old who did not suffer from any injuries. The driver of the truck had a minor suspected injury, but no medical assistance was required.

According to The Verge, the California Highway Patrol report read:

"Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder."

It further stated:

"The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound."

Netizens had a lot to joke about regarding the accident. The main joke was about what the other vehicle's insurance company would think when they got to know that the vehicle had collided with a newly released Cybertruck, of all vehicles. Many complimented the truck, while others made fun of it for crashing already.

Some social media users claimed that people were overly critical of all Tesla products for no good reason. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla) reactions to the accident.

Although netizens made jokes, they still applauded the truck (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

As mentioned above, nobody involved in the accident received any major injuries, and Elon Musk's truck, which did have the airbags on the side window deployed, did not seem to have any major damages.