"Y'all think these celebrities have any morals": Balenciaga runway show sparks outrage post child campaign controversy 

Balenciaga's 2024 pre-fall fashion show on Saturday in Los Angeles has ignited a storm of criticism from fans as celebrities flocked to the event despite the brand's controversial holiday ad campaign in 2022.

A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Kidman, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Pedretti, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were spotted at the star-studded affair, with Cardi gracing the runway in a fuzzy blue trench coat.

However, social media erupted with confusion as footage and photos of the event circulated online.

"Y'll think these celebrities have any morals," one Twitter user remarked beneath a video of Sexyy Red meeting Kim Kardashian at the show.

Expand Tweet

As the Spanish brand received massive backlash last year due to their campaign featuring children, even Kim Kardashian called them out. She tweeted:

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian wrote on X in November 2022. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Now, as Kardashian was spotted at the luxury brand's fashion show, internet users were disappointed and started calling her fake.

It's worth noting that last year in November 2022, the luxury fashion brand was criticised heavily for using children for their campaign. In the pictures, the children were posing with teddy bears adorned in BDSM-style bondage gear.

Social media users outrage over celebrities attending Balenciaga runway show

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from from X/@harrieteve9)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@mymixtaoez)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@mymixtaoez)

As internet users came across pictures and videos of celebrities attending Balenciaga runway show, they started reacting by saying that last year these celebrities were also criticising the brand for their holiday ad campaign and now they are there for business.

For those unaware, the renowned Spanish luxury fashion brand, faced ntense criticism following the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, sparking outrage over a holiday ad campaign featuring two children.

Balenciaga apologised for the holiday ad campaign in 2022

The controversial images also featured the youngsters standing on beds, with one photograph allegedly displaying court documents from a child se*ual abuse case.

In response to the public uproar, Balenciaga issued a swift apology on November 2022 via its Instagram story, acknowledging the inappropriateness of featuring children alongside their plush bear bags.

Two hours later, a subsequent apology was issued, addressing the use of unsettling documents, affirming the brand's commitment to taking legal action against those responsible for the controversial set. In the statement, it was mentioned:

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,"

Despite these apologies, the brand faces continued public backlash, with many questioning why Balenciaga has not faced the same repercussions as other figures, like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, who experienced career setbacks and severed business ties.

In response to the public outcry, the contentious campaign images have been expeditiously removed from Balenciaga's website and social media platforms.