Yellowstone star Cole Hauser asks for help finding costar Mo Brings Plenty's nephew

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip in Yellowstone, is enlisting the public's help in finding his co-star Mo Brings Plenty's missing nephew. In a post on Instagram on April 2, 2024, Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo on the Paramount Network hit, asked the public for assistance in finding his nephew Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty who had gone missing on March 31, 2024.

In the post, Mo shared a missing person’s flier and said his 27-year-old nephew was last seen leaving the Lawrence Kansas Highway in US 59 on March 31. Mo wrote:

"ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area."

The post was shared by his co-star, Cole Hauser, on his IG account with 1.8 million followers. Hauser implored people with any information on the missing person’s whereabouts to contact the local police. Hauser wrote:

“My good friend @mobringsplenty's nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Yellowstone Star's nephew wanted by police in connection to domestic violence incident

In a Facebook post, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department revealed Cole Brings Plenty disappeared, shortly after police submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for his arrest over a domestic violence incident.

In the post, police said:

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.”

Police revealed he was wanted on allegations of domestic violence but declined to disclose additional information. Authorities revealed the suspect’s family have expressed concerns about his disappearance and have filed a missing person’s report.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided. Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person.”

Authorities said Brings Plenty was last known to be driving the 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas license plate 368PXB. Anyone with information was urged to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477.

According to his IMBD, Cole Brings Plenty is an actor who appeared in two episodes of Yellowstone spinoff “1923,” staining Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Final season of Yellowstone set to premiere in November 2024

Meanwhile, the final season of Yellowstone is set to premiere in November 2024. The show, starring Kevin Costner in the lead, follows patriarch John Dutton III (Played by Costner), the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest ranch in the United States, and his family.

The show also features several characters, including Dutton’s Navy SEAL son Kayce, played by Luke Grimes, his protective daughter, Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, the attorney general son Jamie, portrayed by Wes Bentley, and ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser.

The Paramount Network original, which won a Golden Globe and racked up several nominations, announced its ending with season 5 part 2 after rumors of conflict between Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan surfaced online.

Taylor Sheridan denied the claim and told Hollywood Reporter that Costner, who wanted to film fewer episodes of the Western drama, was leaving due to scheduling conflicts as he was focused on directing a movie. Taylor said:

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did,” Sheridan explained. “I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Kevin Costner is directing his four-part film franchise Horizon: An American Saga.