Yoo In-soo wants to “wipe” his All of Us Are Dead’s Gwi-nam image with his acting

It often happens that an actor plays a role so well that people are unable to differentiate between them and the character, something young star Yoo In-soo is experiencing.

He was recently seen as the villainous high schooler Gwi-nam in Netflix’s Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, and he played the role so authentically that fans of the show can’t imagine him playing a different role, but he plans on changing that.

Yoo In-soo reveals how he is different from Gwi-nam

The actor recently sat down for a chat with Cosmopolitan and shared that compared to the bold and brash Gwi-nam, he was an “introverted softie” on the set of the show. And, of course, unlike his All of Us Are Dead character who is half-human and half-zombie, he obviously feels pain.

He confessed that in the scenes where the on-screen Gwi-nam was being hit, he got “scared the second before I was hit” and was not able to hide the fear being apparent on his face.

Now that he is done playing the bully, he wants to act in a project that gives him a character who is more like his real self and would allow him to “wipe Gwi-nam’s image.”

He said,

“When I was playing Yoon Gwi Nam, there wasn’t much of me in it. The character was portrayed in a way where I had to really be someone else. If I’m able to play a character that relates with me personally in the future, I think I’ll be able to wipe Yoon Gwi Nam’s image out with my acting."

He further added,

"Since Yoon Gwi Nam’s character is really fierce, I think any character would naturally seem different from him.”

Yoo In-soo will next be seen in Hwon Hon, a fantasy romance drama wherein he will be portraying the character of the spoiled chaebol heir Park Dang-gu who is prone to partying and indulging in gossip. While revealing that the first episode of the series will debut sometime in June of this year, he also expressed confidence that the show will project a “completely different image from Yoon Gwi Nam.”

Well, given his supreme acting skills in All of Us Are Dead, there is no doubting his potential to impress us with the new character in his upcoming show.

