"You are such a blessing": Fans swoon over BTS' Jimin as a video of him playing the guitar gets dropped on YouTube

A video of BTS' Jimin playing the guitar was uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel on September 3, taking fans by surprise. The Korean idol and soloist was seen strumming a few chords and humming some lines of If You by the Korean group BIGBANG on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimin appeared on the Hollywood talk show a few months ago to promote his solo album FACE and performed the English version of his song Like Crazy as he took the stage.

In the video, he is also seen trying to play Wedding Dress by Taeyang. Furthermore, he mentioned that he wished to learn the guitar so he could play the song by the BIGBANG member well.

The video went viral soon after it was uploaded online and fans flooded social media as they praised the artist and called him a "blessing."

Expand Tweet

"WITH JIMIN TILL THE END": Fans in awe of the BTS star playing the guitar

In the video, the idol also reveals that Spanish Romance is one of his favorite songs, adding that he often plays it on the guitar and is heavily praised whenever he does so around elderly people. The Korean soloist also candidly admits that he is an amateur when it comes to playing any instruments and isn't aware of chords.

"Once I am back home, I pick up the guitar for the first time in forever, I'd start playing this again. [Plays Spanish Romance]. I don't know any other songs. The elders love it when I play it."

Fans were over the moon after seeing Jimin strum the guitar and talk about his experience with the instrument. They soon took to social media to gush over the idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS Jimin trends on X for captivating millions of hearts at the Lady Dior exhibition and on Weverse live

The BTS member has been trending on X after his grand appearance at the Lady Dior exhibition event on September 1, 2023, in Seoul, where he looked nothing short of a prince himself. The star went for a head-to-toe Dior winter look by Mr Kim Jones, who is the Artistic Director of Dior Men's Collection.

Expand Tweet

Immediately afterward, Jimin started a Weverse live to greet his fans. ARMYs were sent into a frenzy as the Korean soloist hinted at his future projects during the live. Furthermore, he broke his silence over his visible hand injury, mentioning that it happened due to a workout mishap.

Jimin's solo album, Face, was a massive hit in 2023 and debuted at No.1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the US World Digital Song Sales (Billboard), making him the first and longest K-soloist to chart a song for 22 consecutive weeks.