"You are competing with Mario": Twitter reacts to Nicolas Cage's Renfield opening weekend numbers

Renfield is finally out in theaters. Starring Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage as Vlad the Impaler/Count Dracula, and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula’s long-suffering servant and the titular character, the comedy horror film was released in cinema halls on Friday, April 14, 2023. Made on a budget of $65 million, it opened to $10 million worldwide.

In the domestic market, the Dracula-based flick stood in fourth position. Variety reported that the storm brought by The Super Mario Bros. Movie is making it difficult for any other film to stand in its path.

The animated film reportedly grossed $678 million globally after its release on April 5, 2023 - almost seven times its budget. Hence, as soon as Renfield's box office collection was out, fans took to Twitter to remark how it should have arrived later since The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still dominating the box office.

Apart from Cage and Hoult, the other cast members of the new film include Awkwafina as Hoult's love interest Rebecca Quincy, Adrian Martinez as Rebecca's co-worker, and Shohreh Aghdashloo as matriarch mob boss Bellafrancesca, among others.

Chris McKay is at the helm of Renfield, which is his third feature directorial. It's backed by Skybound Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Giant Wildcat. Meanwhile, Ryan Ridley was aboard as the screenplay writer and Robert Kirkman was the story writer.

Box office collection of Renfield leaves Twitter divided

Till Sunday, April 16, 2023, the horror comedy earned $7.8 million in the domestic circuit (the United States and Canada), while another $2.3 million came in from other territories, as reported by The Numbers. This took the global haul to $10 million for the new launch.

In the rankings, the Nicolas Cage-led movie is in 4th place after the smasher The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Pope's Exorcist (premiered alongside Renfield), and John Wick: Chapter 4.

As soon as Renfield’s commercial performance became officially known, fans crowded Twitter with comments that spoke negatively of the film. Some termed it “mid-flop,” with most of them hailing the new Mario offering.

However, it wasn’t all anti-brigade at play. Some urged the attackers to watch the film before commenting, while a few stood by Nicolas Cage and called him their favorite.

For Nicholas Hoult, this is his first release this year. The English star is now gearing up for season 3 of The Great, Garfield - where he voices Jon Arbuckle - and Nosferatu.

As for Nicolas Cage, he has Sympathy for the Devil (to be released this year), The Retirement Plan, Dream Scenario, Arcadian, and Longlegs lined up.

Renfield, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Pope's Exorcist, and John Wick: Chapter 4 are currently running in theaters.

