"You were the glue that held the band together": Ultravox frontman Midge Ure pays tribute to ex-bandmate Chris Cross after his death at 71

Chris Cross, popularly known for being part of the band Ultravox, died at the age of 71 on March 25, 2024, as per Mirror. The cause of his death is currently unknown and further information about the same is awaited. The news about his demise was announced by his former bandmate Midge Ure, who took to social media on April 2, 2024, to pay tribute to the late artist.

He called him the "glue" that held the band together and expressed that he would be missed.

"You were the glue that held the band together. You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives," he wrote.

Ultravox frontman Midge Ure pays tribute to ex-bandmate Chris Cross

Chris Cross, whose real name was Chris Allen, was a musician best known as the bass guitarist of Ultravox. The artist played a significant role in shaping Ultravox in the late 1970s and early 1980s with Reap the Wild Wind, Dancing with Tears in My Eyes, and more. He and Ure also co-wrote the band's hit track, Vienna.

Announcing the demise of his former bandmate, Ure recalled how they worked together over the years. He said that he and Chris Cross were "instant friends" and "Ultravox comrades."

"We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together. We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades. Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed," he wrote.

Expressing his love for the artist, Ure concluded:

"It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend."

On April 2, 2024, Ultravox also paid tribute to their late bass guitarist after they received the "devastating news." They took to Instagram and mentioned that Chris Cross was "sweet, kind and funny" and "exuded a sense of peace and calm." They also spoke about his welcoming nature and stated:

"He would welcome you into his home with a cup of tea, a big smile and bigger hug, and happily chat for hours about life, the universe and everything (oh and a bit of Ultravox)."

The band then called Cross a "childhood hero" and mentioned that the news of his death hurt. They thanked him for his music and his friendship as they sent their best to his near and dear ones.

"You’re never quite prepared for the loss of a childhood hero, and this hurts. Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for the music. Thank you more for your friendship. My love and condolences to your friends and family," they added.

Chris Cross and Ultravox's career

Initially called Tiger Lily, Ultravox is a British synth-pop band that emerged in the late 1970s. It peaked commercially in the early 1980s, when the members, including Chris Cross, Midge Ure, Warren Cann, and Billy Currie, worked on the hit album Vienna, which released in 1980, as per Metro.

Chris Cross was a British musician best known as the bassist for the band. Born on July 14, 1952, in London, England, he joined Ultravox shortly after its formation in the 1970s. Alongside other members, including John Foxx, Warren Cann, and Billy Currie, Cross contributed to the band's early albums.

However, Ultravox disbanded after releasing five albums in the 1980s and reunited in 2009. The band released their final album, Brilliant, in 2012, which ranked at number 21 on the UK Albums Chart.