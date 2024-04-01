Jevon's career explored after British rapper and producer dies

Jevon, a veteran of the British rap music scene, has died, according to the Complex, which released the news on March 30, 2024.

The cause of death of the singer has not been revealed as of the writing of this article and the the post on the publication states that the news has been confirmed by the singer's family and close friends.

The singer was 29 years old at the time of his death and becomes the latest in a long line of rappers and musicians who died young, including rappers such as Takeoff, Mac Miller, and more. He is survived by his above-mentioned family and close friends.

Jevon's origins, career, and legacy

Jevon was raised in West London in his early years and then moved to Coventry with his grandparents. Subsequently, he moved to London and then back to Coventry again during his early twenties, with his return to Coventry finally leading to the start of his music career.

The singer had his first major success working on the label XL Recordings's compilation record New Gen, which was released in 2017. The album featured 17 tracks and was co-produced by Jevon, Nyge, and Soul. The record was reviewed favorably by magazines such as Pitchfork.

The singer subsequently released his debut studio album, Fell In Love In Brasil, in 2021. The album drew heavily from his Brazilian heritage, with sounds inspired by bossa nova and samba, among other influences.

Jevon explained said influences of his heritage on the album in an exclusive interview with NME before the release of the album on September 3, 2018:

"Yeah, I started the album and I went to Brazil for like three months to do the album. That’s been a crazy experience as well, but kind of just balancing it because they are two completely different sounds. So it’s been a different experience in terms of contrasting both sounds at the same time."

The singer at the time continued:

"My Grandad was Brazilian and he passed away about three years ago now. In his will he left me his record collection, and it was all Brazilian artists. I had what I thought was the EP, but when I heard the Brazilian sounds, I just started making some Brazilian stuff. I was like, ‘This needs to be the album’. It was a blessing."

The singer's work did not receive much commercial appraisal in the subsequent years and aside from his work with XL Recording, Jevon is also notable for his work with Pa Salieu. The singer and producer produced Salieu's debut mixtape, Send Them to Coventry, which was released on November 13, 2020. The mixtape peaked at number 14 on the UK R&B album chart.