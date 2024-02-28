Why is Adele postponing 2024 March dates of Las Vegas residency? Details explored as singer issues apology statement

Adele was scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 1, 2024, to March 30, 2024, as part of the residency, Weekends with Adele, a long-standing regular event that has been going on since November 2022.

However, the singer has now postponed the March shows of the residency due to an undisclosed illness which has led to her doctors ordering a full rest for an entire month. The singer announced the postponement via a post on her official Instagram page on February 27, 2024, stating:

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I'm sick again and its all taken a toll on my voice."

The statement by Adele continues:

"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap, The postoned dates are:1, 2,8,9,15,16,22,23,29 & 30 of March."

More details on the postponement of Adele's Las Vegas residency shows

As mentioned above, the exact details surrounding the postponement have not been announced as of the time of writing this article. It is expected, however, that the tickets for the original shows will be valid on the new dates.

Similarly, now news regarding the refunding of tickets for those who are unable to attend is also not confirmed. Interested patrons must keep an eye on the singer's socials for the same.

As of the time of writing this article, the rest of the shows for Adele's Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Nevada, is still set to be held on schedule. The remaining confirmed dates of said residency are given below:

May 17, 2024

May 18, 2024

May 24, 2024

May 25, 2024

May 31, 2024

June 1, 2024

June 7, 2024

June 8, 2024

June 14, 2024

June 15, 2024

This is not the first time the residency has had to be postponed, with the start of the residency back in 2022 having to be postponed due to logistical issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the residency in an exclusive interview with Elle on August 15, 2022, Adele elaborated on the idea behind the shows, stating:

"I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful."

"I think I’m right to do it right now,“I know I’m not, like, 60 years old and I haven’t got 20 albums under my belt. But I think my music will work in a show in Vegas. I haven’t really witnessed [30] out in the world yet. It’s gonna be so emotional. I don’t know what I’m gonna do with meself."

Adele's Las Vegas residency shows are designed by the architecture firm Stufish Entertainment Architects, which specializes in entertainment architecture such as stage design. The firm has also worked with AC/DC, Beyonce and Black Sabbath, among other music acts.

Aside from her Las Vegas residency, the singer is also set to perform at the Munich Messe as part of her pop-up shows at the venue, which is currently scheduled to be held in August of this year.