When do tickets for Adele in Munich shows go on sale? Presale, where to register, dates, & all you need to know 

Adele in Munich is a new set of pop-up shows by the singer scheduled to be held from August 2, 2024, to August 10, 2024, at the Munich Messe in Munich, Germany.

The shows will be held after Adele wraps up her Las Vegas Residency in June 2024 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The new shows were announced by the singer via a post on her official Instagram account on January 30, 2024.

Registration for the Adele in Munich shows is currently ongoing and will be available until February 5, 2024, at 10:00 pm CET. Registration can be accessed via the link provided in her social media announcement or via her official website. The average waiting time for entering the website is between five and ten minutes, and the queue may reset if the website is not kept on screen.

Once patrons have registered, they will be sent a link to their email on February 6, 2024, at an unstated time. Registration itself does not guarantee tickets for users. Once the registration process is complete, presale for the show will be available on February 7, 2024, at 10:00 am CET. General tickets will be available at a future date after the presales are over.

More about Adele in Munich shows

Adele elaborated on the upcoming shows in Munich in her announcement statement on social media, stating:

"So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!?"

The singer continued:

"Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? ..Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer."

The current list of dates for the Adele in Munich shows is given below:

August 2, 2024

August 3, 2024

August 9, 2024

August 10, 2024

As mentioned above, the Adele in Munich shows will be held after the singer's Las Vegas Residency and are also set to coincide with the end of the UEFA European Football Championship, commonly called the Euros, in July 2024.

The venue for the upcoming shows will be a custom venue located within the Munich Messe, as announced by the organizers of the show, Live Nation, in a general press statement on January 31, 2024:

"Based at Munich Messe, Adele will perform in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows. The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night."

The singer is best known for her second studio album, 21, which was released on January 24, 2011, via Columbia Records. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts and won the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album awards at the 2012 Grammy Awards.