"You guys robbed Ariana Grande wtf" — Internet divided over Zoe Saldana's Best Supporting Actress win at the Oscars for Emilia Perez

Actress Zoe Saldana took home the Best Supporting Actress win at the 97th Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She won the Oscar, a first for her, for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Saldana beat Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) for the award. Accepting the trophy, the actress thanked the Academy for the honor, stating:

"Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women. My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered to me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward."

As news of Zoe Saldana's win spread, internet users were quick to react. The response was divided, with some opining that Ariana Grande should have won the award. One wrote:

"You guys robbed Ariana Grande wtf."

Many criticized the Academy, noting that others deserved the win more.

"Literally, Emilia Perez is more controversial than a good movie. Zoe is a great actress but she cannot be compared to Ariana who has done a job that cannot be described in words," one wrote.

"SHAME ON THE ACADEMY FOR AWARDING THIS HORRIBLE PERFORMANCE AND BIGOTED MOVIE," another added.

"The academy has already lost its prestige, absolutely," a user reacted.

Meanwhile, others praised Saldana's performance and celebrated her Oscar win.

"Zoe Saldana's win for Emilia Pérez proves talent shines through the controversy. Glad her stunning performance outshone the noise, fantastic actress finally getting her due recognition," one stated.

"I’m ok with Zoe’s career win because she is the light that carried the film, the category is a bit iffy but parallels her filmography that boasts box office successes—she’s always sidelined when they’re talking about its success. She deserves the flowers she’s getting," another commented.

Zoe Saldana is the first Dominican American to receive an Oscar

Zoe Saldana, winner of the Best Actress In A Supporting Role for 'Emilia Pérez,' at the 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)

Emilia Pérez is a Spanish-language crime drama by Jacques Audiard, based on an opera and book of the same name. It follows a Mexican cartel leader (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists the help of a down-on-her-luck lawyer, Rita Castro (Zoe Saldana), to help her disappear and transition into a woman.

Last year's winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), presented Saldana with the award, praising her peer for taking everyone on a "journey," adding that Zoe was "inspirational to watch."

Sunday's award adds to the star's successful award season. Zoe Saldana also won a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award, a SAG Award, and her first Golden Globe for her performance as Rita Castro.

While accepting her Oscar, Zoe Saldana explained that her grandmother immigrated to the United States in 1961, noting that she was the first American of Dominican origin to accept the trophy. AP News, quoting the actress' backstage interview, wrote:

"The fact that I am getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted."

Emilia Pérez received 13 nominations at the Oscars, leading the tally on Sunday. This included Zoe Saldana's co-star Karla Sofía Gascón's Best Actress nomination, the first openly trans woman to be nominated in the category. In addition to Saldana, the film won the Oscar for Best Original Song (for El Mal).

The Oscars 2025 were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It is available to stream on Hulu.

