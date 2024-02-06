“You have to be kidding me”: People organize protest trucks for Kim Jiwoong’s removal from ZEROBASEONE, fans react

Kim Jiwoong’s controversy, dubbed the ‘video call attitude’ controversy by the internet, took a turn when fans discovered protest trucks were being organized to demand his removal from ZEROBASEONE. He was accused of allegedly using the word “f*ck” towards the end of a video call with a fan.

The hashtags and phrases used for the protest were posted on X by user @kkjw_out. The posts mentioned that they were asking for donations to organize the trucks. The target for the same is two trucks, and the fundraising began on February 5.

Screenshots of the tweet were posted on South Korean forums and even spread on international social media, prompting a heavy discussion. Comments on the South Korean platform theqoo believed that the 21-year-old idol should apologize for his mistake, while on the international side of X, fans defended Kim Jiwoong.

Kim Jiwoong’s controversy snowballs as some Korean fans begin organizing protest trucks to demand his removal from ZEROBASEONE

Recently, ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong found himself in hot waters after a fan alleged that he cursed soon after thinking the video call fansign with her had ended. The woman posted a clip to prove the same. The clip, posted on February 2, continues to gain massive views on X and currently sits at 18.4 million views already.

The K-pop idol’s company released a statement denying the allegation and mentioned that it would reveal the truth with a ‘digital media forensics team’. The inclusion of a forensics team did not sit well with fans; however, the reactions were mixed.

The situation took a sharp turn on February 5 when fans discovered someone holding a fundraiser to kick the 21-year-old out of ZEROBASEONE. They used the hashtags #KimJiwoong_Leave_Ifyouhaveconscience and #PleaseLeaveTheGroupKimJiwoong.

The user who posted about the fundraising call also added the keyphrases that they are planning to use on the protest trucks.

As translated via Pannchoa, these phrases are:

“Kim Jiwoong-ssi fast fast, withdraw” (with a pun on words “Mr.” and “fast” in red which make it sound like f*ck in Korean).

“We made you debut through our votes while you return it with swears. Kim Jiwoong, withdraw.”

“If you still force yourself to stay, the Zerose will all leave. You're the oldest hyung who's an eyesore to the 8 dongsaengs (term for younger siblings).”

“Because of that one eyesore member, they became the "fans hating group" Kim Jiwoong, withdraw.”

The internet’s reaction to the protest trucks was mixed. Some were of the opinion that this could have been avoided if the ZEROBASEONE member apologized for his alleged cursing. While others believed that abusing was not as big a deal to demand a 21-year-old’s removal from the group.

A few people also mentioned that it seemed like the Korean fans needed an excuse to remove the artist from the group because of his past work in homosexual dramas.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE is currently gearing up to release their debut single Japanese album, titled Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana), on March 20, 2024.