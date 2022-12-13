“You were made for this show”: Barmageddon fans rave about host Nikki Bella in episode 2

Monday nights just got a lot more relaxing with Barmageddon.

The series is USA Network's newest reality TV game show that is executively produced by Blake Shelton and his The Voice co-star and host, Carson Daly. The newly released show is hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Barmageddon season 1, aired episode 2 on Monday night, December 12, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT.

On this week's episode, two new celebrity guests arrived to battle it out against each other and emerge a winner. The two guests on the episode were Sheryl Crow and Gwen Stefani. The two took part in a series of classic bar games that came with its own set of twists.

While celebrity guests come and go, fans on social media were more taken up by host Nikki Bella. Many took to Twitter to claim that she was the perfect host for the show and some also hoped that she would compete against her sister Brie Bella on Barmageddon.

Barmageddon season one fans laud host Nikki Bella

Taking to Twitter, Barmageddon fans who were excited to watch the episode claimed they were more excited to see Nikki Bella on stage. Some complimented her outfits, while others said that she was made for the show and they couldn't wait to see her again.

Michael @HellcatPerez @BellaTwins The banter between you and Blake is hilarious @BellaTwins The banter between you and Blake is hilarious 😂

Brandon. 🌈 @brandon_smotek I just love Nikki so much. I love seeing her as the #Barmageddon host. This show was worth the wait. I have so much fun watching. I just love Nikki so much. I love seeing her as the #Barmageddon host. This show was worth the wait. I have so much fun watching.

❄️✨JollyPokeMaster✨❄️ @RobertD555



Nikki



Both of such great songs



My favorite new show of 2022 is twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I'm absolutely love seeing @gwenstefani singing All I Want Do and @SherylCrow singing Hollaback GirlNikki @BellaTwins was rocking outBoth of such great songsMy favorite new show of 2022 is #Barmageddon I'm absolutely love seeing @gwenstefani singing All I Want Do and @SherylCrow singing Hollaback GirlNikki @BellaTwins was rocking outBoth of such great songsMy favorite new show of 2022 is #Barmageddon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZqcQBCa4KL

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Barmageddon season one, episode 2

Titled Gwen Stefani vs Sheryl Crow, the synopsis for episode 2 reads,

"Two drunken axeholes walk into a bar and meet singers Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow."

Joining Gwen and Sheryl were two "civilians" who went viral after a social media fail and were back for redemption. This week, Gwen teamed up with Camryn who got pranked with a raw egg, while Sheryl teamed up with Chris who was chased down by a goose while he was taking a walk.

Both teams played five games and the team with the highest score emerged as the winner. The first game was called Drunken Axe Hole where both teams had to throw an ax at a target.

The second game was called Air Cannon Cornhole, where the teams had to launch a beanbag into the correct hole using an air cannon. The third game was called Keg Kurling where both teams had to push a beer keg using a broom to the target in the middle.

The fourth game, called Hornstars, featured the teams trying to put a ring though a bull's horn and get it hooked. The final game of the night was called Buzzed Words.

In this round, Gwen and Sheryl had to sing each other's songs and their teammate was given a keyword. When the keyword pops up in the song, they had to pour a shot. The team with the closest number emerged as the winner.

Ultimately, Sheryl Crow and Chris won episode 2 of the reality TV game show.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

