Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has sent a heartfelt message to Carmella.

Nikki Bella currently serves as an ambassador for the company and is a reality TV star. The 39-year-old has had multiple successful reality shows for the E! Network, including Total Bellas and Total Divas. Her new reality series titled "Nikki Bella Says I Do" will debut in January and is centered around her wedding to dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

She will also be hosting the "Barmageddon" series alongside Carson Daly and Blake Shelton on USA Network. The celebrity game show will premiere tomorrow night immediately after RAW.

Despite her success outside the company, Nikki is still loved by her fans in WWE. A wrestling fan tagged Nikki and Carmella about a match they had six years ago and said that the match solidified their love for the two wrestlers. Nikki Bella responded and wondered where the time went before noting that she loved the match.

"Wow 6 years ago?! Where does the time go! Loved this! N @CarmellaWWE," tweeted Nikki Bella.

The Bella Twins recall wardrobe crisis ahead of WWE debut

Nikki and Brie Bella were very popular throughout their careers, but their debut was almost a disaster.

During their A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode, the Bella Twins explained an issue with their ring attire ahead of their first appearance in the company.

The women in the locker room had issues with the Bella Twins' ring attire ahead of their debut because their colors were the same as other superstars. The company's seamstresses were able to create new outfits for them ahead of their debut.

"The seamstresses at WWE, they were amazing. They were like, 'We'll help you, what do you have in your bag?' And we're like, well, we have a tankini swimsuit, some BB workout pants, and they literally cut our swimsuits. They sew them onto our workout pants that we actually worked out in that day, and we made wrestling gear," Brie recalled. (1:50-2:07)

Triple H has brought back several legends of the past since becoming the company's Chief Content Officer. Kurt Angle will be appearing on Friday's SmackDown to celebrate his 54th birthday. It will be interesting to see if the Bella Twins make a cameo on RAW or SmackDown in the future.

